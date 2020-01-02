Best electric vans 2025

There can be a big difference between a van’s range on paper and what it can achieve in the real world, so it’s the latter which our expert road testers pay close attention to by testing these vans on various types of roads while carrying varying payloads. The better a van’s real-world performance, the higher it’ll appear on this list. When the battery is finally out of juice, a quick charging time is crucial, too, so this also plays a role in determining each van’s final score.

As with any van, carrying capacity is another non-negotiable factor. In an ideal world, opting for an electric van over a diesel one wouldn’t mean a reduction in cargo space or payload capacity. In some instances, EVs actually offer the same capacities as their combustion counterparts, so this makes a particularly good impression with our team of van experts.

Nowadays it’s perfectly reasonable for a buyer to expect their new van to be comfortable, well-equipped and easy to drive so, once again, these are yet more important areas which we assess very thoroughly during our in-depth van testing. In fact, the very best performers are virtually car-like.

How you can choose the best electric van

While they can be a bit pricier to buy than their traditionally fuelled counterparts, most electric vans will actually save your business quite a bit of cash in the long run. If you’re able to charge at home or at your place of business, having the right electricity rate can mean a full top-up will cost far less than a full tank of diesel. You’ll also avoid emissions-based charges such as London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

As with any van, the first thing you’ll need to decide is which size you require. Electric vans come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so you’ll need to be sure just how much cargo space, payload capacity and towing capacity you’ll require. While the pitfalls of a van that’s too small are pretty obvious, operating one that’s unnecessarily large could cost you far more than is necessary, too.

If a particular van has caught your eye and appears to meet your business’s requirements on paper, we thoroughly recommend getting up close and personal with an example before you buy. Take a test drive and get a feel for the driving experience and on-board kit. If you’re covering particular long trips, you’ll want a van that’s comfortable and quiet. That being said, even shorter journeys can be far more pleasant in some vans than others.

That’s the van sorted, now take a look at the best​ electric cars…