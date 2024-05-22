Ford E-Transit Custom review

Ford has played things rather safe with the electric e-Transit Custom. Don’t be too disappointed, though, as this is actually a good thing. After all, the combustion model with which this EV shares its DNA is one of the brand’s best-sellers for some very good reasons.

Just like its piston-powered sibling, the fully-electric Custom is surprisingly good to drive and even the least-powerful variant is more than capable of spirited overtaking manoeuvres and motorway driving. When it comes down to the most crucial aspects, there’s decent battery range across the lineup while cargo and passenger space can be found in abundance, too.

About the Ford E-Transit Custom

It’s a big deal for pretty much any vehicle to launch in pure-electric form, but particularly so for the Transit Custom which is one of Ford’s biggest-sellers in the UK - not just within the van division, but for the entire brand. The full-sized Ford E-Transit has been with us since 2022, and now Ford is hoping that its medium-sized sibling, the Ford E-Transit Custom, will tempt an enormous number of existing customers away from diesel while bringing plenty of new ones into the Blue Oval fold.

The Transit Custom’s lineage is a strong one, but the electric van market is already a competitive sector that’s continuing to expand at a steady rate. The E-Transit Custom’s rivals in the mid-size electric van segment include the likes of the Vauxhall Vivaro Electric, Citroen e-Dispatch, Fiat E-Scudo, Peugeot e-Expert, Renault Trafic E-Tech, Mercedes eVito and Maxus eDeliver 7. That’s already a big list, and it only grows when you consider the electric Ford’s traditionally -fuelled rivals, chief of which is its very own sibling, the regular Transit Custom.