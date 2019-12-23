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Best classic sports cars: great old drivers' cars you could own today

We’ve rounded up an excellent selection of old coupes and roadsters to suit a range of budgets - these are the best classic sports cars around

By:Matt Robinson
30 Sep 2026
Best classic sports cars - header image 11

After years of skyrocketing prices, the classic sports car market is looking like it might be starting to peak. Buying an old coupe or roadster isn’t a particularly good way to make money, then, but if you simply want a gorgeous older piece of metal in your life, there are a multitude of options. You’ll even find a booming industry of excellent repair and maintenance specialists to help keep them running.

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But what should you buy in the first place? Take a look through the classifieds or auction catalogues, and you will see everything from optimistic restoration projects and barn finds to affordable classics and the top echelon of historic models and concours rebuilds.

With so much choice and such big money at stake in some cases, the world of classic cars can be a tricky one to navigate. If a vehicle is incredibly cheap, it is most likely that way for a reason. If you cannot find a reason, it might be best to seek professional advice to make sure you are not being sold a rust-coated nightmare.

While the above may sound a bit like doom and gloom, picking the right classic sports car will bring you one step closer to living, and driving, the dream. To help steer you in the right direction, we’ve chosen 10 of our all-time favourite classic sports cars, which include something for all budgets – including Euromillions lottery winners.

We’ve got famous exotics from the likes of AC Cars, BMW, Jaguar, Ferrari and Porsche to tempt you with, and more affordable options from Lotus, MG and Sunbeam, which will be a whole lot cheaper to buy and own. But if there isn't something for you in our best classic sports cars selection, don't worry, as there’s a whole world of other options out there waiting to be discovered.

Click the links in the table below to read more about our top 10 classic sports cars, or see our list of the best cheap sports cars.

Best classic sports cars

RankMake/model
1.Jaguar E-Type
2.Porsche 911
3.MGB
4.Ferrari 250 GT
5.AC Cobra
6.Ferrari Daytona
7.BMW 507
8.Lotus Seven
9.Austin Healey 3000
10.Sunbeam Alpine

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