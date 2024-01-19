The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is now available to order starting from £66,750 as a sleek saloon, or £67,750 for the Shooting Brake estate. Both versions produce an awesome 671bhp – nearly 150bhp more than a BMW M3 – making it Ferrari-fast, with 0-62mph dispatched in as little as 2.7 seconds.

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The colossal leap in performance compared to its predecessor is result of the new CLA 45 moving to an all-electric, tri-motor powertrain that utilises some of the cutting-edge technology from the flagship £100k+ AMG GT 4-Door – specifically, its ‘axial flux’ e-motors developed in partnership with British-based company Yasa.

These are smaller and lighter than the radial motors used in most EVs, yet three times more power dense. Deploy three of them in a compact saloon/wagon, and you get a £67k daily driver that not just obliterates the competition when it comes to acceleration, but can keep up with million-pound hypercars such as the McLaren W1.

We should note that the CLA 45’s 2.7-second 0-62mph time includes a one-foot rollout, meaning it’s achieved from a rolling start. However, even from a standstill, the sprint is done and dusted in just three seconds.

Two motors are mounted together in one compact drive unit on the rear axle, with a third on the front axle. This layout doesn’t just give the CLA 45 a clear rear bias in terms of its power split, it also allows for lightning-fast torque vectoring between the rear wheels.