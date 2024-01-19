New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45: faster and more powerful than a BMW M3, but £25k less
The 671bhp CLA 45 is hypercar-quick, while sounding and shaking like its got an angry four-cylinder under the bonnet
The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is now available to order starting from £66,750 as a sleek saloon, or £67,750 for the Shooting Brake estate. Both versions produce an awesome 671bhp – nearly 150bhp more than a BMW M3 – making it Ferrari-fast, with 0-62mph dispatched in as little as 2.7 seconds.
The colossal leap in performance compared to its predecessor is result of the new CLA 45 moving to an all-electric, tri-motor powertrain that utilises some of the cutting-edge technology from the flagship £100k+ AMG GT 4-Door – specifically, its ‘axial flux’ e-motors developed in partnership with British-based company Yasa.
These are smaller and lighter than the radial motors used in most EVs, yet three times more power dense. Deploy three of them in a compact saloon/wagon, and you get a £67k daily driver that not just obliterates the competition when it comes to acceleration, but can keep up with million-pound hypercars such as the McLaren W1.
We should note that the CLA 45’s 2.7-second 0-62mph time includes a one-foot rollout, meaning it’s achieved from a rolling start. However, even from a standstill, the sprint is done and dusted in just three seconds.
Two motors are mounted together in one compact drive unit on the rear axle, with a third on the front axle. This layout doesn’t just give the CLA 45 a clear rear bias in terms of its power split, it also allows for lightning-fast torque vectoring between the rear wheels.
AMG has also integrated simulated engine noise, plus the option to operate virtual gearchanges through steering wheel paddles. The sound itself isn’t remixed to sound ‘digital’ either; instead, AMG says this is a faithful reinvention of the pure sound of the previous CLA 45’s four-cylinder petrol engine, complete with pops and bangs from some non-existent exhaust pipes. The seats also vibrate, so you really feel like there’s an engine under the bonnet.
That headline 671bhp figure comes in ‘overboost’, while 603bhp is at your disposal at all times – still more power than even a BMW M3 CS has. Those three e-motors also deliver a mammoth, barely believable 1,759Nm of torque. Top speed is limited to 155mph, unless you get the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, which can reach 177mph.
The new CLA 45 doesn’t get a unique F1-derived battery design like the 4-Door GT, but its high-performance 94kWh powerpack has been optimised by AMG. It’s more energy-dense than the one in the standard CLA EV, and can be topped up faster, too. With a maximum charging speed of 330kW, filling up from 10 to 80 per cent takes a mere 22 minutes.
Officially, the CLA 45 has a range of up to 406 miles, although this is a car built for hyperspeed, not hypermiling, so it’ll be interesting to see how efficient it actually proves to be in the real-world. One of the downsides of that large battery is that, for what is a relatively small car, it’s quite hefty, weighing in at nearly 2.3 tonnes.
In terms of aero, AMG has given both bodystyles an active rear wing that sits flush with the body at low speeds, but can be raised to assist with high-speed stability. The rest of the styling updates over the standard CLA are relatively minor, with larger wheels and subtly updated front and rear bumpers giving it a touch more visual attitude.
However, look closer and you’ll notice wider front arches and the loss of the front lightbar, aligning this model with the AMG GT 4-Door. The grille insert no longer has its controversial glowing stars, replaced by the Panamericana strakes we’ve come to know on AMG models.
Meanwhile, the cabin has also received its own additions, including brand-new bucket seats and bespoke graphics for the three screens that take up most of the car’s dashboard. The steering wheel is also Mercedes’ latest unit, with new satellite controls for the drive modes, and scroll wheels on the upper spokes.
As well as the two bodystyles, there are two specifications to choose between: Touring Edition and Premium Plus. Included is the AMG Night Package that adds more black trim for a suitably brooding look, 20-inch alloy wheels, active aerodynamics, adaptive suspension and the synthesised soundtrack and seat vibrators to help create a more immersive driving experience.
Upgrading to Premium Plus trim costs £11,550, and for that you get a dark chrome badge and grille, Superscreen set-up with a 14-inch passenger display, Burmester 3D surround sound system and bucket seats, plus red-painted brake calipers, telemetry tracking, Drift mode and more as part of the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
For anyone disappointed that the CLA 45 is now electric or just wants an old school petrol-powered sports saloon, right now you can save up to £20,000 on a brand-new BMW M3 by ordering through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...