Best saloon cars to buy in 2025/2026
Saloon cars may be less popular than they used to be, but there are still plenty of fantastic models to choose from
Car buyers might have flocked to high-riding SUVs in ever-increasing numbers over the past few years, but the humble saloon car is far from dead. The very best saloons combine spacious interiors, large boots and sleek, low-slung styling for those who don’t favour the tall and boxy SUV approach.
There might not be as many saloon cars on the market as there used to be but stalwarts like the Audi A5, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class are still going strong, majoring on driver appeal and trickle-down technology from the brands’ more luxurious models.
Not all saloon cars focus on driver engagement as there are also true luxury cars for which a saloon body still feels more prestigious – so don’t expect Bentley or Rolls-Royce to abandon the format any time soon. And who can forget Tesla, which had absolutely no qualms about introducing its electric 3 Series rival, the Model 3, as a traditional saloon – albeit one that’s styled more like a hatchback.
Put simply, saloon-car buyers still have a wide choice of models across the market. Read on to discover the 10 best saloon cars on sale in the UK today, and why they’re worthy of your attention, before you sign on the dotted line for their SUV equivalents.
Compare the best saloon cars
The table below highlights our top 10 best saloon cars currently on the market, as chosen by our expert road testers who have driven every mode extensively on UK roads. You can compare Auto Express ratings and starting prices at a glance.
|Rank/ Model
|Price from
|Overall Auto Express rating
|1. BMW 3 Series
|£41,310
|4.5
|2. Tesla Model 3
|£39,990
|4.5
|3. Audi A5
|£45,310
|4.0
|4. Mercedes C-Class
|£46,175
|4.0
|5. Audi A6 e-tron
|£65,115
|4.5
|6. BMW 5 Series
|£52,285
|4.5
|7. Bentley Flying Spur
|£227,000
|4.5
|8. Mercedes E-Class
|£56,650
|4.0
|9. Rolls-Royce Phantom
|£400,000
|5.0
|10. Alfa Romeo Giulia
|£43,750
|4.0
Keep reading to see our top 10 best saloon cars in more detail. Alternatively, you can click the links in the table above to jump to a particular model..
1. BMW 3 Series
- Price from: £41,310
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
You could pick any point over the last half a century or so and chances are you’d find a BMW 3 Series among the best saloon cars on sale.
The BMW 3 Series is just one of those cars that fits the saloon car brief. Not only does the 3 Series come with strong performance and agile handling across the range, but it also has excellent refinement and comfort, and of course, plenty of badge appeal.
On the motorways, the BMW 3 Series is a very talented cruiser. Unfortunately there is no diesel model in the range anymore, but we found fuel economy to be quite good at around 43.5mpg in the entry-level petrol option.
Those looking for the lowest running costs should look at the 330e plug-in hybrid which has an all-electric range of up to 62 miles and can deliver up to 353mpg on the official WLTP tests. You’ll need to keep the battery charged to get the best economy but we still managed over 40mpg with a completely flat battery on our tests.
The 3 Series’ cabin is still among the best too, with one of the finest infotainment systems in its class, an excellent driving position, and class-leading quality.
Now in its seventh generation, the 3 Series is starting to come under pressure from electric-powered rivals, not least the closely related BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. While electric rivals are starting to close the gap, the 3 Series has what it takes to stay ahead…for now.
“The latest model retains its driver appeal, punchy performance and impressive frugality, but has added a more luxurious driving experience.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor
2. Tesla Model 3
- Prices from: £39,990
- Best electric saloon
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Tesla Model 3 is one of those cars giving the 3 Series a bit of a hard time, which is pretty impressive given that it only arrived in the UK in 2019, and Tesla itself didn’t even exist until the 3 Series was in its fourth generation.
Despite the hatchback-like styling, the Model 3 is indeed a proper four-door saloon, and a spacious one at that, because its electric architecture takes up less room in the cabin than combustion-powered rivals.
Tesla updated the Model 3 in 2023, sharpening the styling with slimmer headlights, improving ride quality and refinement, and boosting range; the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive models now top 436 miles on a single charge.
No matter which battery option you choose, the Tesla Model 3 is one of the best electric cars around. Combine that with Tesla’s excellent Supercharger network, speedy charging times and low Benefit-in-Kind company car tax rates, and the Model 3 is a great choice for those wanting to switch to electric power.
“Tesla’s decision to remove the indicator stalks and replace them with buttons on the steering wheel makes the indicators problematic to operate in certain situations, as we discovered for ourselves on test.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
3. Audi A5
- Prices from: £45,310
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
It wouldn’t be a ‘best saloon cars’ list without an Audi appearing somewhere within the top ten, and Audi’s new A5 really is a thorn in the side of both BMW’s 3 Series and Mercedes’ C-Class.
The Audi A5 sits between the driving dynamics 3 Series and comfort of the C-Class. Audi’s engineers have created a car which is solid and secure to drive but not the most fun. It is able to hold its own on a country road while still being quite comfortable when you want to settle down to a cruise.
Available with petrol, plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains, the A5 caters for almost every type of saloon car driver. In the cabin, you’ll find high-quality soft-touch materials in abundance, as well as seats which we found to be really supportive when we drove the car.
The new Audi A5 is a bigger car than the one it replaces, which is most noticeable in the rear. Leg room is much better and we didn’t feel cramped or that we couldn’t stretch out. Our only gripe is the sloping roofline eats into headroom slightly and boot space at 445 litres is around 50 litres smaller than rivals.
“The neatest part of the A5’s PHEV set-up is the efficiency-boosting intelligent hybrid system. In Hybrid mode, the car assesses driving conditions and the navigation route data to optimise the mix of petrol and electric power” - Steve Walker, head of digital content
4. Mercedes C-Class
- Prices from: £46,175
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Mercedes C-Class, along with the BMW 3 Series mentioned above is another long-standing stalwart of the saloon car class which has managed to move with the times.
While the BMW has seemed to prioritise sporty handling and an engaging drive, the C-Class is much more like a shrunken S-Class, with an emphasis on comfort and technology, backed up by one of the most desirable badges in the business.
Today’s C-Class engine range is mild-hybrid as a minimum. If you’re going to be clocking up the miles, the diesel and plug-in hybrids are incredibly economical, but those looking to go all-electric will have to look elsewhere as there’s no full-electric version, or even BMW i4-style electric equivalent.
The chassis will deal with everything you throw at it but the C-Class won’t provide as much fun as a 3 Series or Alfa Romeo Giulia. On the inside, the interior is up there with the best for both eye candy, quality and technology – it really is like a three-quarter-scale S-Class.
“Plush materials and a first-class fit and finish to the cabin feel suitably premium, while the view forward from the driver’s seat is like sitting in a junior S-Class limo.” - Pete Baiden, web producer
5. Audi A6 e-tron
- Prices from: £65,115
- Best Large Company Car of the Year 2025
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
We had to wait a long time for Audi to introduce the A6 e-tron, but the long gestation period was fully justified when the big executive saloon scooped up our 2025 Large Company Car of the Year award.
Take one glance at the spec sheet and there’s no shortage of numbers to explain why it won. The mid-range Sport Performance variant can travel up to 463 miles on a single charge, and topping the battery up takes just over 20 minutes at the right charger thanks to a maximum speed of 270kW no matter which A6 e-tron you opt for.
On the road, the Audi A6 e-tron feels calm, composed and reasonably fun to drive thanks to the sharp, accurate steering - although if you’re after a true driver's car then the A6 e-tron may not be for you and the 5 Series or i5 from BMW will be better bets.
Overall refinement is excellent and the on-board tech is very intuitive to use. Space in the rear could be better and the boot isn’t the biggest, but the Audi A6 e-tron Avant estate should solve that latter problem for you.
”Audi took its time getting an all-electric executive car together, but the wait seems to have been worth it. This sleek, comfortable, refined, and tech-filled model hits all the right notes – tight rear seats notwithstanding.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
6. BMW 5 Series
- Prices from: £52,285
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
You could almost copy and paste our words for the 3 Series to cover the larger BMW 5 Series, because it’s served much the same role in the executive-car class since its 1972 introduction as the smaller car has as a compact exec.
That said, the new 5 Series has probably made one of the largest leaps in the model’s history, because for the first time it’s also available as a purely electric vehicle, the BMW i5.
The latest 5 Series is just as enjoyable and engaging to drive as its predecessor despite taking on a more angular look. It’s also much more technologically advanced and more akin to its 7 Series luxury car sibling.
It feels much like a 7 Series inside too, and that’s a good thing when it comes to luxury and comfort. Taking centre stage is the impressive 12.3-inch digital drivers display and 14.9-inch infotainment system running the latest iDrive software. While the new 5 is larger and heavier than ever, it remains great to drive, too.
“Rear seat space is so accommodating that you might wonder why people would bother with the larger BMW 7 Series, plus the bench is soft and forgiving, which means it feels just as luxurious in the back as it does up front.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
7. Bentley Flying Spur
- Prices from: £190,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Despite admirable efforts from the SUV class, no car represents luxury quite like a big saloon – and the Bentley Flying Spur is both one of the biggest, and one of the most luxurious.
In effect an extended version of the Continental GT, it shares the coupe’s rampant performance but allows an extra couple of people to tag along for the ride in more comfort and space than the Conti can offer.
Naturally, buyers pay handsomely for the privilege of driving one of the most imposing and beautifully trimmed saloons on the market, with prices beginning at nearly £190,000 and only going up from there.
The W12 engine may now have disappeared, but the twin-turbo V8 and a new 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 plug-in hybrid give this 2.3-tonne four-door a truly effortless feel.
“Build quality is exceptional, and aside from an occasional use of relatively low-rent plastics in areas such as inside the air vents, everything else you touch is superbly crafted from fine leathers, real metal or very convincing imitations.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
8. Mercedes E-Class
- Prices from: £56,650
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If you’re after a high-tech and luxurious saloon which prioritises comfort, look no further than the Mercedes E-Class.
The ride of the E-Class is calm, composed and you can waft along serenely, especially with the optional air suspension. Don’t expect a dynamic edge to its handling similar to that of rivals like the BMW 5 Series, but the E-Class holds its own on a twisty road.
Petrol and plug-in hybrid E-Class are available too, the latter going up to 70 miles on a charge in E 300 e form, and getting favourable Benefit-in-Kind rates as a result – making the E-Class a fine company car choice.
Excellent motorway manners and a smart, tech-heavy cabin are also E-Class strengths but not without issues. We’d steer clear of the overly flashy (and quite expensive) dashboard-spanning ‘Superscreen’ display as it can feel overwhelming.
“The suspension in the E-Class smoothes out bumps very well (even in models with large alloy wheels and not much tyre sidewall). It does a fantastic job of providing a comfortable feel without jostling you and your passengers when travelling along a bumpy road.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
9. Rolls-Royce Phantom
- Prices from: £400,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Rolls-Royce Phantom is probably the ultimate saloon car.
At more than £400,000, it’s certainly the most expensive; and at more than 5.7 metres long, 2.0 metres wide and over 1.6 metres tall, it’s comfortably among the largest saloons, with the kind of road presence that the most aggressive and ostentatious SUVs can only dream of.
There’s something truly magnificent about the Phantom though, and it’s not just limited to those residing in the back. As you’d expect from a Rolls-Royce, comfort and refinement for all are of the highest order.
It’s no exaggeration to say that even most electric cars aren’t as quiet as this V12-powered behemoth – and it’s as rewarding to drive smoothly as most supercars are to drive quickly. Almost endless personalisation also marks out the Phantom as something really rather special.
“The Phantom’s passengers are cossetted in a whisper-quiet cabin that offers truly remarkable refinement, thanks to a substantial increase in sound-deadening material. The specially developed tyres have foam inside them to reduce road roar and the engine is barely audible, too.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
10. Alfa Romeo Giulia
- Prices from: £43,750
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If a BMW 3 Series is the first car you think of when someone mentions “sports saloon”, then the Alfa Romeo Giulia would like a word.
The 3 Series is great of course, but Alfa really nailed the driving feel of the Giulia. It’s responsive, agile, well balanced, and simply great fun to drive in all its guises, something you can’t say of the BMW.
You do make a few compromises on perceived quality here and there, and the Giulia line-up now looks a little old-school as diesel has been dropped as a fuel option, and there’s only two choices of petrol engines, free from electrical assistance.
However, the car’s sporty feel doesn’t come at the expense of comfort, because Giulias ride rather nicely too, even the 513bhp Quadrifoglio flagship, which is still one of our favourite performance cars. It must be said, the Giulia is also a bit of a looker.
“The chassis and handling are sharp, although at first the Giulia can feel nervous and hyper-alert because its steering is that sensitive, particularly in the Dynamic setting. However, once you get used to the rate of response, you learn to use less lock and the Giulia’s reactions feel more natural.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter.
Latest Alfa Romeo Giulia deals
How we choose the best saloon cars
When we pick the best saloon cars, we make sure the car in question delivers in multiple areas, meeting the demands of customers who are paying premium prices and company car users who must part with large amounts of company car tax.
Driving experience
Most saloon cars offer decent driving experiences for cars of their size but the best serve-up a level of sharpness and balance to make them fun on the right road without becoming uncomfortable on longer trips or for passengers.
Comfort really is key in a saloon car, so our expert road testers pay close attention to suspension, seat comfort and adjustability, noise levels in the cabin and space in the back seats for passengers.
Some saloon cars will have a greater focus on driving dynamics, while others will lean towards comfort. Whichever end of the scale a car sits on, it’s important that it still offers a decent experience overall.
Practicality and build quality
Practicality is also a pretty big factor. We understand that saloons need to perform varied roles as family cars and as vehicles for commuting or work trips. One minute owners need their saloon to be a spacious long-distance cruiser with enough room to fit colleagues in the back, while the next it will be doubling-up as the family run-around for a shopping trip.
Top saloon cars should be able to carry passengers and swallow luggage with ease so we carefully assess how much space is on offer and how usable it is. Saloons are often less versatile than cars with hatchback boots but the boot space itself can be deceptively large with a big floor area.
The cabin ideally needs a relaxing and high quality ambience. We pay close attention to the types of materials used, the build quality and the in-car technology fitted, testing whether that tech is intuitive to use when on the move.
Thinking about swapping to a hybrid? Check out the best hybrid cars...