Best saloon cars to buy in 2025/2026

Car buyers might have flocked to high-riding SUVs in ever-increasing numbers over the past few years, but the humble saloon car is far from dead. The very best saloons combine spacious interiors, large boots and sleek, low-slung styling for those who don’t favour the tall and boxy SUV approach.

There might not be as many saloon cars on the market as there used to be but stalwarts like the Audi A5, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class are still going strong, majoring on driver appeal and trickle-down technology from the brands’ more luxurious models.

Not all saloon cars focus on driver engagement as there are also true luxury cars for which a saloon body still feels more prestigious – so don’t expect Bentley or Rolls-Royce to abandon the format any time soon. And who can forget Tesla, which had absolutely no qualms about introducing its electric 3 Series rival, the Model 3, as a traditional saloon – albeit one that’s styled more like a hatchback.

Put simply, saloon-car buyers still have a wide choice of models across the market. Read on to discover the 10 best saloon cars on sale in the UK today, and why they’re worthy of your attention, before you sign on the dotted line for their SUV equivalents.

Compare the best saloon cars

The table below highlights our top 10 best saloon cars currently on the market, as chosen by our expert road testers who have driven every mode extensively on UK roads. You can compare Auto Express ratings and starting prices at a glance.

Keep reading to see our top 10 best saloon cars in more detail. Alternatively, you can click the links in the table above to jump to a particular model..

1. BMW 3 Series

Price from: £41,310

You could pick any point over the last half a century or so and chances are you’d find a BMW 3 Series among the best saloon cars on sale.