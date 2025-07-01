Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tron

Configure your perfect Audi A6 e-tron through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Audi A6 e-tron from stock or top prices on used Audi A6 e-tron models...

Our choice

Audi A6 e-tron Performance (£69,940)

In a class where range really matters, we’d aim for the Performance model. Officially, it’ll cover up to 464 miles between charges, which is impressive considering that it’s no slouch either. Power from its single rear motor stands at 375bhp – enough for a 5.4-second 0-62mph time.

Commended

BMW i5

In some areas, the BMW i5 is a match for our winner in the Large Company Car category. Its cabin and tech are first-rate, and the ride comfort is also on a par with the Audi’s. Interior space, handling and performance all stand out, but when it comes to range and value, it just falls short of what our winner offers.

Volkswagen ID.7

The Volkswagen ID.7 is the best EV that VW has made to date. It offers large company car size for mid-size money; it’s priced against the Tesla Model 3, but at almost five metres long, it’s very spacious and practical inside. Comfort and efficiency are top notch, and a new estate variant for 2025 only adds to its appeal.

