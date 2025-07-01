Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tron
The Audi A6 e-tron is the 2025 Auto Express Large Company Car of the Year, with the BMW i5 and Volkswagen ID.7 commended
Our Large Company Car of the Year category has completely transformed since 2024. With so much new talent joining the class, there’s never been a better time to scoop low Benefit-in-Kind rates aboard a model that can easily shrug off hundreds of motorway miles.
Of those newcomers, it’s the Audi A6 e-tron that takes the prize. The brand’s latest EV tech first appeared on the Q6 e-tron, but it’s the SUV’s sleeker range mate – and as the most aerodynamically efficient production car Audi has ever sold, it’s certainly sleek – where the Premium Platform Electric architecture is shown in its best light.
When we sampled it in its hottest S6 Avant form, we announced our verdict by saying: “Trust Audi to save
its best work for a rapid estate car.” But so many of the qualities which shone through on that range-topper are also present throughout the range, with a sumptuous ride, composed and responsive handling, and accurate steering filtering down to every version of the A6 e-tron.
And less potent models are even more efficient, too. We achieved a real-world range of more than 300 miles in the S6 e-tron Avant, while the more aerodynamic, more efficient base Sportback trims can go even further on a single charge. Round it all off with a tech-filled interior that’s as smart as we’ve come to expect from Audi – at
a price that undercuts its closest rivals – and it’s sure to draw many envious glances in the office car park.
Our choice
- Audi A6 e-tron Performance (£69,940)
In a class where range really matters, we’d aim for the Performance model. Officially, it’ll cover up to 464 miles between charges, which is impressive considering that it’s no slouch either. Power from its single rear motor stands at 375bhp – enough for a 5.4-second 0-62mph time.
Commended
BMW i5
In some areas, the BMW i5 is a match for our winner in the Large Company Car category. Its cabin and tech are first-rate, and the ride comfort is also on a par with the Audi’s. Interior space, handling and performance all stand out, but when it comes to range and value, it just falls short of what our winner offers.
Volkswagen ID.7
The Volkswagen ID.7 is the best EV that VW has made to date. It offers large company car size for mid-size money; it’s priced against the Tesla Model 3, but at almost five metres long, it’s very spacious and practical inside. Comfort and efficiency are top notch, and a new estate variant for 2025 only adds to its appeal.
