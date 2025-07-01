Premium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX

Models higher up the iX line-up weren't forgotten during the updates, either – the mid-range xDrive60 gets an even bigger battery for a WLTP range of 435 miles, and the M70 model is quicker than ever. However you look at it, then, the iX is a stunningly capable electric vehicle; if money is no object, there is nothing around that can match it.

Our choice

BMW iX xDrive 45 M Sport (£78,405)

The starting price of the iX has risen during its mid-life refresh, but that’s because the new model gains a much larger battery. With its generous power output, excellent real-world range and fabulous interior, we find it hard to see the need to go beyond the excellent xDrive45 M Sport.

Commended

Lotus Emeya

Moving into EVs was a risky move for a brand known for its lightweight performance cars, but with the Emeya, Lotus produced a super-saloon that’s up with the best. Performance in the range topper is mind-boggling, but there’s also a variant with ‘only’ 612bhp. It’s superb to drive, too, mixing comfort and sharp handling, while it feels truly luxurious inside.

Porsche Taycan

Last year’s category winner is still a car that we would wholly recommend. Performance fans can indulge in the super-fast Taycan Turbo GT, while everyone else can appreciate the efficiency, range and stunning charging speeds of other models. In every one, the tech comes in a handsome package that crucially still feels like a Porsche to drive.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

