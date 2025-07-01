Premium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
The BMW iX is the 2025 Auto Express Premium Electric Car of the Year, with the Lotus Emeya and Porsche Taycan commended
Our best Premium SUV of 2025 also happens to be an electric vehicle, which is why it takes our Premium Electric car gong, too.
The BMW iX has consistently been among our favourite cars in this category due to its staggeringly refined powertrain and chassis, its ability to both ride and handle better than its closest rivals, and the way it can enclose its occupants within a cabin that feels more concept car than posh SUV.
Not one to rest on its laurels, BMW treated the iX to a series of changes and updates this year, which combined to address what was previously one of the very few criticisms we could level at the brand’s imposing flagship SUV: its range.
There are two key ways to improve the distance an EV can travel between charges: improve its efficiency or make the battery bigger. BMW has done both here. New power electronics and updated battery tech, combined with lower- resistance wheel bearings, have reduced energy consumption by eight per cent, says BMW.
Then there’s the battery. The previous xDrive40 model has been replaced by the xDrive45, which brings with it 30 per cent more energy capacity, up to 94.8kWh. The mix of a larger battery and the more efficient powertrain saw us achieve around 320 miles of range in the real world, even on a drive that included plenty of motorway miles – and despite an 81bhp bump in power output over its predecessor, too; there’s now 402bhp to play with.
Models higher up the iX line-up weren't forgotten during the updates, either – the mid-range xDrive60 gets an even bigger battery for a WLTP range of 435 miles, and the M70 model is quicker than ever. However you look at it, then, the iX is a stunningly capable electric vehicle; if money is no object, there is nothing around that can match it.
Our choice
- BMW iX xDrive 45 M Sport (£78,405)
The starting price of the iX has risen during its mid-life refresh, but that’s because the new model gains a much larger battery. With its generous power output, excellent real-world range and fabulous interior, we find it hard to see the need to go beyond the excellent xDrive45 M Sport.
Commended
Lotus Emeya
Moving into EVs was a risky move for a brand known for its lightweight performance cars, but with the Emeya, Lotus produced a super-saloon that’s up with the best. Performance in the range topper is mind-boggling, but there’s also a variant with ‘only’ 612bhp. It’s superb to drive, too, mixing comfort and sharp handling, while it feels truly luxurious inside.
Porsche Taycan
Last year’s category winner is still a car that we would wholly recommend. Performance fans can indulge in the super-fast Taycan Turbo GT, while everyone else can appreciate the efficiency, range and stunning charging speeds of other models. In every one, the tech comes in a handsome package that crucially still feels like a Porsche to drive.
