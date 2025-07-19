BMW iX vs Lotus Eletre: Britain vs Germany in electric SUV dogfight

Used - available now 2020 Ford Kuga 17,978 milesManualDiesel1.5L Cash £17,797 View Kuga 2023 Ford Puma 43,311 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £13,497 View Puma 2022 Peugeot 2008 30,273 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2L Cash £15,697 View 2008 2021 Ford Focus 6,604 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £15,676 View Focus

At 0.25Cd, the coefficient of drag is fairly low for such a big vehicle, too, although that large frontal area means that it will still not cut through the air as cleanly as one of the brand’s smaller models.

Lotus Eletre

Model Lotus Eletre 600 Sport SE Price: £86,715 Powertrain: 112kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 603bhp 0-62mph: 4.5 seconds Test efficiency: 2.4 miles/kWh Official range: 305 miles Annual VED: £620

To many, the thought of a Lotus SUV will jar against the ethos of a brand famed for its lightweight sports cars. But the harsh reality of the modern car industry is that if low-volume sports cars are to remain, then more popular and profitable models need to exist alongside them; it’s a strategy which Porsche executed with huge success with the Cayenne and later the Macan. The Eletre looks competitively priced compared with the iX on paper, with the 600 model starting from £86,715.

Tester’s notes

The Eletre is available with a sound system by British audio firm KEF. Not only do the exposed speaker cones look beautifully intricate, but the 1,380-watt 15-speaker set-up has plenty of punch, too. Many in-car systems are undone by the drone of wind and tyre noise, but not this one; noise-cancelling tech helps here, but the fact that the audio is so crisp and powerful helps, too. In terms of quality, it’s right up there with BMW’s uprated Bowers and Wilkins set-up – itself among the best systems on the market.

Head to head

On the road

Both cars ride and handle impressively, but the BMW delivers a better overall package. The Eletre is slightly sharper, especially when pushed hard, but the iX runs it close while returning superior ride comfort and refinement. The Eletre’s main advantage from behind the wheel is the wheel itself. The steering feels a little more naturally weighted than the BMW’s and the thinner, firmer rim is nicer to hold.

Tech highlights

BMW has overhauled its EV powertrain set-up for the iX, bringing more efficiency and power; the base xDrive45 now produces 402bhp. That’s some way short of the Eletre, whose line-up kicks off with 603bhp. Go for the range-topper and there’s 905bhp on tap, enough for a 2.95-second 0-62mph time. Both cars get air suspension and the Eletre’s hunkers down into the road at higher speeds to reduce drag.

Price and running

While energy efficiency won’t be at the forefront of buyers’ minds at this price point in running cost terms, the BMW’s stronger scores in this area enable it to travel much further on a charge. At 2.4 miles/kWh, the Lotus achieved around 260 miles in our hands; the BMW, despite a battery whose net capacity is 13kWh smaller than its rival’s, could cover more than 330 miles between top-ups – a big advantage.

Practicality

Neither car is short on space. Headroom is seemingly endless in the iX, while the flat floor makes the cabin feel light, airy and spacious. The Eletre is very marginally tighter above than the BMW, but nothing else in the segment comes close for knee room – it’s simply vast. An optional four-seat package makes the Lotus’s rear quarters feel even more opulent, with superbly comfortable massaging seats.

Safety

The BMW iX scored a maximum five-star Euro NCAP rating when it was tested in 2022, and every model has adaptive cruise control. The Lotus Eletre hasn’t been tested by the organisation, although it is loaded with standard driver-assistance tech, which uses LiDAR sensors to maintain the car’s speed and position within a lane. Digital side mirrors are also optional, although we still prefer the standard units.

Ownership

The Eletre’s five-year warranty beats the iX’s by 24 months. When it comes to charging, the Lotus is a very clear winner. While the revised iX gets improved charging speeds of 175kW (and 195kW on range-topping models), the Eletre can be refreshed at up to 350kW. Find a charger that can keep up, and it means that a 10-80 per cent charge takes just 20 minutes. A 10-80 per cent top-up in the BMW takes 34 minutes.

Verdict

Winner: BMW iX

The iX has long been our favourite in this segment, and the mid-life revisions have only cemented victory here against a Lotus which did prove to be a match in some areas. But in almost every classification that matters, the BMW scores superbly; comfort, refinement, space and performance are all great.