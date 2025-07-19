Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car group tests

BMW iX vs Lotus Eletre: Britain vs Germany in electric SUV dogfight

British hyper-SUV has refreshed German champion in its sights

By:Alex Ingram
19 Jul 2025
BMW iX vs Lotus Eletre - front tracking29

Large SUVs are always about making a statement. Bold looks that sometimes border on the brash, sumptuous luxury and often a mantra of “bigger is better” sum up these creations. With electric power, they can deliver stronger performance than their ICE ancestors, and battery tech is finally reaching the point where range is no longer a worry. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Few premium SUVs delivered as much shock and awe as the BMW iX did on its arrival four years ago. The shock was obvious, because many BMW fans struggled to come to terms with the divisive looks. The awe came from those who drove it; this was a car that blew the competition clean out of the water. 

Now, there’s a fully updated version, which led us to the question: which large, electric SUV would have the best shot of taking its crown? 

Step forward the Lotus Eletre. Times for the brand might be a little turbulent, but that’s not the fault of its products; the mind-blowing Evija hypercar and the superb Emeya five-door are both strong additions to Hethel’s sports-car roots, still strongly represented by the Emira. But does its flagship SUV have what it takes to overcome the iX? Previous encounters suggest the BMW is in for a tough fight.

BMW iX

BMW iX - front 3/429
ModelBMW iX xDrive45 M Sport
Price:£78,405
Powertrain:100.6kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 402bhp
0-62mph:5.1 seconds
Test efficiency:3.5 miles/kWh
Official range:367 miles
Annual VED:£620

Since its release in 2021, the iX has proved to be an incredibly tough car to beat in the large premium SUV class, seeing off one rival after another in all our group tests. Don’t think for a minute that its success has caused BMW to let any complacency set in, though; a raft of mid-life updates have been introduced to improve the car’s performance, efficiency and in-car tech. The entry-level xDrive45 model on test here replaces the outgoing xDrive40, and in M Sport trim it costs £78,405.

Tester’s notes

All of the small efficiency tweaks no doubt help the iX to eke out every last fraction of a mile per kilowatt-hour, but the fundamental structure no doubt helps, too. BMW’s CLAR platform uses carbon fibre extensively, and often it’s clear to see its use – just  look at the door opening and sills to see exposed sections of the material. 

At 0.25Cd, the coefficient of drag is fairly low for such a big vehicle, too, although that large frontal area means that it will still not cut through the air as cleanly as one of the brand’s smaller models.

Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre - front 3/429
ModelLotus Eletre 600 Sport SE
Price:£86,715
Powertrain:112kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 603bhp
0-62mph:4.5 seconds
Test efficiency:2.4 miles/kWh
Official range:305 miles
Annual VED:£620

To many, the thought of a Lotus SUV will jar against the ethos of a brand famed for its lightweight sports cars. But the harsh reality of the modern car industry is that if low-volume sports cars are to remain, then more popular and profitable models need to exist alongside them; it’s a strategy which Porsche executed with huge success with the Cayenne and later the Macan. The Eletre looks competitively priced compared with the iX on paper, with the 600 model starting from £86,715.

Tester’s notes

The Eletre is available with a sound system by British audio firm KEF. Not only do the exposed speaker cones look beautifully intricate, but the 1,380-watt 15-speaker set-up has plenty of punch, too. Many in-car systems are undone by the drone of wind and tyre noise, but not this one; noise-cancelling tech helps here, but the fact that the audio is so crisp and powerful helps, too. In terms of quality, it’s right up there with BMW’s uprated Bowers and Wilkins set-up – itself among the best systems on the market. 

Head to head

BMW iX vs Lotus Eletre - head to head29

On the road

Both cars ride and handle impressively, but the BMW delivers a better overall package. The Eletre is slightly sharper, especially when pushed hard, but the iX runs it close while returning superior ride comfort and refinement. The Eletre’s main advantage from behind the wheel is the wheel itself. The steering feels a little more naturally weighted than the BMW’s and the thinner, firmer rim is nicer to hold.

Tech highlights

BMW has overhauled its EV powertrain set-up for the iX, bringing more efficiency and power; the base xDrive45 now produces 402bhp. That’s some way short of the Eletre, whose line-up kicks off with 603bhp. Go for the range-topper and there’s 905bhp on tap, enough for a 2.95-second 0-62mph time. Both cars get air suspension and the Eletre’s hunkers down into the road at higher speeds to reduce drag.

Price and running

While energy efficiency won’t be at the forefront of buyers’ minds at this price point in running cost terms, the BMW’s stronger scores in this area enable it to travel much further on a charge. At 2.4 miles/kWh, the Lotus achieved around 260 miles in our hands; the BMW, despite a battery whose net capacity is 13kWh smaller than its rival’s, could cover more than 330 miles between top-ups – a big advantage.

Practicality

Neither car is short on space. Headroom is seemingly endless in the iX, while the flat floor makes the cabin feel light, airy and spacious. The Eletre is very marginally tighter above than the BMW, but nothing else in the segment comes close for knee room – it’s simply vast. An optional four-seat package makes the Lotus’s rear quarters feel even more opulent, with superbly comfortable massaging seats.

Safety

The BMW iX scored a maximum five-star Euro NCAP rating when it was tested in 2022, and every model has adaptive cruise control. The Lotus Eletre hasn’t been tested by the organisation, although it is loaded with standard driver-assistance tech, which uses LiDAR sensors to maintain the car’s speed and position within a lane. Digital side mirrors are also optional, although we still prefer the standard units.

Ownership

The Eletre’s five-year warranty beats the iX’s by 24 months. When it comes to charging, the Lotus is a very clear winner. While the revised iX gets improved charging speeds of 175kW (and 195kW on range-topping models), the Eletre can be refreshed at up to 350kW. Find a charger that can keep up, and it means that a 10-80 per cent charge takes just 20 minutes. A 10-80 per cent top-up in the BMW takes 34 minutes.

Verdict

Winner: BMW iX

BMW iX - front angled29

The iX has long been our favourite in this segment, and the mid-life revisions have only cemented victory here against a Lotus which did prove to be a match in some areas. But in almost every classification that matters, the BMW scores superbly; comfort, refinement, space and performance are all great. 

Best of all, the changes to the powertrain and running gear have addressed the middling efficiency of the iX, one of the only weaknesses of the previous model. Now, BMW’s EV leads its class there, too. More than ever, those in the market for a posh electric SUV have a clear number one candidate.

Runner-up: Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre - front angled29

Lotus entered the EV market (Evija hypercar aside) with two closely related high-end offerings. Of those two, the Eletre SUV isn’t quite as convincing as the Emeya saloon, nor does it quite have the talent to overcome the BMW iX in this contest. 

There are still many big positives to take here – notably the generous back seat-space – while the cabin feels unique and luxurious, the handling is great and there’s excellent performance, too. But  in one or two areas that matter in this class – ride comfort and, in particular, range – the Eletre can’t match its rival. It’s a deeply capable car, however.

Prices and specs

Model testedBMW iX xDrive45 M SportLotus Eletre 600 Sport SE
Price from/price as tested£78,405/£91,200£86,715/£104,990
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain2x electric motors2x electric motors
Power402bhp603bhp
Torque700Nm710Nm
TransmissionSingle speed/AWDSingle speed/AWD
0-62mph/top speed5.1 secs/124mph4.5 secs/155mph
Battery capacity/usable100.6/94.8kWh112/109kWh
Official range367 miles305 miles
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,965/3,000mm5,103/3,019mm
Width/height1,970/1,695mm2,019/1,636mm
Rear knee room635-885mm682-947mm (four-seat layout)
Rear headroom/elbow room1,006/1,580mm951/1,571mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)N/A/500/1,750 litres46/688 (to roof)/1,532 litres
Boot length/width1,055/1,106mm1,072/1,044mm
Boot lip height762mm700mm (air suspension lowered)
Kerbweight/towing weight2,525/2,500kg2,645kg/N/A
Turning circle12.8 metres12.0 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£42,007/46.06%£50,962/48.54%
Depreciation£36,398£35,753
Insurance group/quote/VED50/£1,229/£62050/£1,204/£620
Three-year service cost£910£1,749 (five years)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£470/£940£537/£1,073
Annual fuel cost (10k/20k miles)£735£1,072
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3 yrs5yrs (100,000)/3 yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position14th (out of 32)N/A
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars91/87/73/81/5 _ (2022)N/A
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£900/21 inches£0/22 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/yesF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yes
Leather/heated seatsYes/yes£2,000/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard14.9 inches/yes15.1 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/£3,200Yes/yes
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesYes/yes
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

BMW iX 

Our test car featured almost every added pack available. While the £3,200 panoramic roof is great, it’s pricey. The Comfort Pack, which adds ventilated seats, rear-seat heating and more, looks good value for money, at £1,650.

Lotus Eletre 

The Eletre comes in a range of trim levels, but the exterior colour options are fairly limited. The  £5,500 Executive Pack is a luxurious optional indulgence if you don’t need a middle seat in the back.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content