Our opinion on the Lotus Eletre

It's not a Lotus in the traditional sense, but the Eletre is a new kind of car for the firm, for a new kind of world. And mostly it mostly works an absolute treat. It’s as entertaining to drive as it is high in quality, both inside and out. Dynamically, it’s as sharp as any conventional competitor from Lamborghini, Porsche, you name it – and at not dissimilar money. This is a great new car from Lotus, no mistake.

About the Lotus Eletre

The high-end SUV class has never been short of a performance-car brand or two. Porsche effectively kicked off the sector with the Cayenne, while Bentley, Rolls-Royce and even Ferrari and Lamborghini all offer buyers four or five-seat, high-riding, high-performance options – so for Lotus to dip its toe into this market isn’t a huge surprise.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike many of those companies, Lotus has gone fully electric, too, and bearing in mind founder Colin Chapman’s famed “simplify and add lightness” mantra, a huge, heavy SUV created under the stewardship of Chinese owner Geely, does feel rather detached from what the British firm has built in the past.

Based on our encounters with the Eletre so far, it’s clear that there’s an awful lot to like here – even if for Lotus traditionalists it’ll be hard to trace any of the brand’s DNA beyond the oversized logo on the car’s nose.

Lotus Eletre prices and latest deals

Prices start from around £85,000 for the Lotus Eletre in base 600 spec, and this climbs by around £5,000 for the mid-range 600 GT and all the way to £95,000 for the GT SE. If you’d prefer the Sport variant, be prepared to fork out at least £105,000. Want more power? The 900 is priced from £130,000.