Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Videos

Video

All the latest and greatest car video content from our team. Subscribe to our YouTube channel below...

By:Auto Express
26 Aug 2025

At Auto Express we try to put you in the driver’s seat of the most exciting, interesting and relevant cars in the world. We can do a great deal with words and pictures but for really conveying the sound and drama of the cars we all buy, drive and dream about, there’s no substitute for a bit of video.

Auto Express videos cover the whole car world from first looks at future models coming to a showroom near you to head-to-head track tests of the latest exotic hypercars and hot hatchbacks. We drive the cars you buy and the cars you wish you could, bringing you our expert insight into the technology, the design and the experience of being at the wheel.

Below you’ll find playlists of our latest news and review videos plus all the pages on our website that house our video content, but to get every Auto Express video first you really should subscribe to the Auto Express YouTube channel now.... 

Latest car reviews playlist

Latest car news playlist

Skip advert
Advertisement

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Kia Sportage review
Kia Sportage - front

Kia Sportage review

Offering plenty of space, great on-board technology and a comfortable ride, the Kia Sportage is a first-rate family SUV
In-depth reviews
21 Aug 2025
Renault Scenic review
Renault Scenic - main image

Renault Scenic review

Our extensive testing of the electric Renault Scenic E-Tech reveals an innovative and hi-tech family car with few weak points
In-depth reviews
14 Aug 2025
Renault 4 review
Renault 4 - front

Renault 4 review

The Renault 4 isn’t just a more practical R5, it has a unique retro charm all of its own
In-depth reviews
11 Aug 2025
Renault 5 review
Renault 5 - main image

Renault 5 review

The retro-inspired Renault 5 electric supermini is well priced, nice to drive, and has great tech
In-depth reviews
11 Aug 2025

More on Video

Kia Sportage review
Kia Sportage - front

Kia Sportage review

Offering plenty of space, great on-board technology and a comfortable ride, the Kia Sportage is a first-rate family SUV
In-depth reviews
21 Aug 2025
Renault Scenic review
Renault Scenic - main image

Renault Scenic review

Our extensive testing of the electric Renault Scenic E-Tech reveals an innovative and hi-tech family car with few weak points
In-depth reviews
14 Aug 2025
Renault 4 review
Renault 4 - front

Renault 4 review

The Renault 4 isn’t just a more practical R5, it has a unique retro charm all of its own
In-depth reviews
11 Aug 2025
Renault 5 review
Renault 5 - main image

Renault 5 review

The retro-inspired Renault 5 electric supermini is well priced, nice to drive, and has great tech
In-depth reviews
11 Aug 2025
Renault Megane E-Tech review
Renault Megane E-Tech - main image

Renault Megane E-Tech review

The latest Renault Megane E-Tech blends an old name with new tech for an EV-only future
In-depth reviews
11 Aug 2025
MGS5 EV review
MGS5 EV - main image

MGS5 EV review

MG’s conservatively styled B-segment SUV delivers on most counts, but it lacks a bit of flair
In-depth reviews
5 Aug 2025
New Vauxhall Mokka GSE is a hot VXR in all but name
New Vauxhall Mokka GSE with Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis stood alongside

New Vauxhall Mokka GSE is a hot VXR in all but name

Vauxhall’s GSE brand has finally yielded a proper high performance option in a surprising host
News
22 Jul 2025
Audi A6 e-tron review
Audi A6 e-tron - main image

Audi A6 e-tron review

The superb Audi A6 e-tron has a wide appeal, making it the best executive EV from the brand to date
In-depth reviews
18 Jul 2025
Polestar 4 review
Polestar 4 - main image

Polestar 4 review

Polestar is treading its own path in the EV world, and the Polestar 4 is a perfect example of this
In-depth reviews
14 Jul 2025
Dacia Bigster review
Dacia Bigster - main image

Dacia Bigster review

The Dacia Bigster is what it says it is – a big Duster. But that’s far from being a bad thing
In-depth reviews
14 Jul 2025
New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N revealed, and it has the power to slay the BMW M3
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Goodwood

New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N revealed, and it has the power to slay the BMW M3

The hot Hyundai Ioniq 6 N electric saloon will use, and diversify, the brand's high-performance technology
News
11 Jul 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Kia EV5 preview: 2025 electric SUV aims to max-out on value
Kia EV5 - front static

New Kia EV5 preview: 2025 electric SUV aims to max-out on value

Kia’s answer to the Skoda Enyaq will go on sale later this year, with prices set to start from around £38,000
News
9 Jul 2025
Arrivederci Roma: new Ferrari Amalfi slots in as brand’s latest entry-level model
Ferrari Amalfi - front static

Arrivederci Roma: new Ferrari Amalfi slots in as brand’s latest entry-level model

A slick new look and more power are the headlines for Ferrari’s new baby, but it’s probably some simple new buttons that will get customers’ attention
News
1 Jul 2025
New 2026 Honda 0 SUV: Japanese brand to finally have an EV to rival Tesla and BYD
Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis stood next to the Honda 0 SUV prototype

New 2026 Honda 0 SUV: Japanese brand to finally have an EV to rival Tesla and BYD

Honda EV plans are gathering momentum, and they’ll be realised in the groundbreaking 0 SUV next year
News
1 Jul 2025
Hyundai Kona Electric review
Hyundai Kona Electric - front tracking

Hyundai Kona Electric review

The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the best small SUVs around and a previous Car of the Year winner
In-depth reviews
1 Jul 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior review
Alfa Romeo Junior - main image

Alfa Romeo Junior review

The Alfa Romeo Junior is the brand's smallest SUV, and it aims to woo buyers looking for some sporty fun
In-depth reviews
30 Jun 2025
MINI Aceman review
MINI Aceman - front

MINI Aceman review

Think of the MINI Aceman as an electric version of the five-door hatch and you won’t be disappointed; this is not a particularly practical car
In-depth reviews
27 Jun 2025
Polestar 3 review
Polestar 3 - front corner tracking

Polestar 3 review

Sleek looks define the brand’s largest model, but the technology of the Polestar 3 is unnecessarily fiddly
In-depth reviews
27 Jun 2025
MG ZS review
MG ZS - main image

MG ZS review

As one of the cheapest brand-new SUVs you can buy, the ZS is a pretty convincing bargain
In-depth reviews
26 Jun 2025
New Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept unveils 1,341bhp plan to blow the Porsche Taycan away
Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept - front reveal

New Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept unveils 1,341bhp plan to blow the Porsche Taycan away

High-performance Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept to start a new chapter in high-performance engineering
News
25 Jun 2025
Kia Niro review
Kia Niro HEV - main image

Kia Niro review

Efficient, practical and boasting excellent on-board technology, the Kia Niro is a family SUV that offers great value for money
In-depth reviews
25 Jun 2025
Kia EV3 review
Kia EV3 - main image

Kia EV3 review

The stylish Kia EV3 compact electric SUV offers a long range, a practical boot, and good passenger comfort
In-depth reviews
25 Jun 2025
New Nissan Leaf fully revealed with sleek SUV styling and 375-mile range
Nissan Leaf - front

New Nissan Leaf fully revealed with sleek SUV styling and 375-mile range

Once a dowdy EV, the Nissan Leaf is now a sleek and slippery hyper-miler you might actually want to buy
News
17 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content