New Nissan Leaf: British-built EV enters production in Sunderland

The Nissan Leaf has just entered full-scale production at the Japanese brand’s plant in Sunderland, with the electric SUV already on sale from £32,249 and first deliveries expected in early 2026.

At launch, only one version of the Leaf is available, boasting a 75kWh battery and up to 386 miles of range – a fair bit more than similarly priced rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and the award-winning Skoda Elroq which, at this price point, only have around 250 miles of range.

The Leaf’s appealing price largely comes down to the fact it’s built in the UK and is thus deemed sufficiently eco-friendly by the Government to benefit from the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG). With this in mind, the electric family SUV is set to be a big seller – a good thing, given that Nissan has already invested more than £450 million into the Sunderland plant and its 6,000-strong workforce.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Sunderland is the beating heart of the UK’s automotive industry, and Nissan’s investment is a major commitment to the North East and a huge vote of confidence in our economy.”

Prices and specs in detail

There may only be one powertrain on offer at the moment, but the new Nissan Leaf is available in four trim levels: Engage, Engage+, Advance and Evolve. The base model is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an energy-saving heat pump and adaptive cruise control.