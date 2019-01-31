Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Citroen C5 Aircross review

The C5 Aircross offers unique looks and typical Citroen comfort, but that’s about it

By:Shane Wilkinson
6 Sep 2024
Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking17
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£24,415 - £32,420
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Concept-car design
  • Generous equipment
  • Efficient engines
  • Not very engaging to drive
  • Frustrating infotainment system
  • PHEV is quite expensive
Is the Citroen C5 Aircross a good car?

If comfort is your top priority, there are few mid-size SUVs that come close to the Citroen C5 Aircross, and its unique design allows the Aircross to look the part when parked next to its many rivals. It also makes a good case for itself as a family car, because most variants (except the PHEV) have over 500 litres of boot space, although rear passenger space is a little bit snug. 

However, the trade-off for all of this comfort is a complete lack of any driver engagement, and the C5 Aircross’s budget-friendly nature is rather obvious when sitting inside it, because the cabin is filled with cheap materials and an infuriating infotainment system. It’s not a perfect car, but its reasonable starting price helps to make up for its foibles.

Key specs 
Fuel typePetrol, diesel, petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Body styleMid-size SUV
Powertrain1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol
1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel
1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol MHEV
1.6-litre plug-in hybrid
Safety4 stars (5 stars with Safety Pack)
Warranty3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Citroen C5 Aircross cost? 

The mid-size SUV sector is a fiercely fought one, with everything ranging from bargain basement models like the MG HS to more upmarket offerings like the Lexus NX. As with many of its current models, Citroen is aiming towards the budget-friendly end of the scale with the C5 Aircross, with prices starting from less than £24,500. 

This means it manages to undercut several competitors including the Skoda Karoq, Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

For this price you will get a Citroen C5 Aircross in entry-level Plus trim, and this will be powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. If you want the same spec but with diesel power, you’ll be looking at a premium of around £2,500. It may be the base model, but the Plus’s standard kit is still reasonably generous with 18-inch alloy wheels, a ten-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, and a reversing camera with top-down view.

Next up is the mid-range Max trim, which introduces extra kit and two additional powertrain options. Along with the standard petrol and diesel engines, you can choose from a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech or a 1.6-litre petrol plug-in hybrid. Whichever powertrain you choose, you’ll have extras such as keyless entry, front fog lights, and heated electric door mirrors thrown in. This trim level ranges from just under £28,500 for the petrol to around £36,500 for the plug-in hybrid.

At the top of the Citroen C5 Aircross line-up sits the ë-series, and this is only available with either a MHEV or PHEV powertrain. This version adds a panoramic roof, a contrasting Perla Nera Black roof, larger 19-inch alloys, and carpet floor mats. This range-topper starts from just over £34,000 for the mild hybrid, rising to over £39,000 for the plug-in hybrid.

Citroen C5 Aircross alternatives

There’s no shortage of mid-size SUVs to choose from on the current market, with everything ranging from diesel to fully electric options. Our 2024 Mid-size SUV of the Year, the Hyundai Tucson, and its Kia Sportage sibling are two fierce contenders to the Citroen C5 Aircross, while rivals like the Skoda Karoq, Nissan Qashqai and Vauxhall Grandland are just a few of the alternatives you could consider. If you’d rather go fully-electric, models like the Nissan Ariya, Tesla Model Y and Renault Scenic should also be considered.

Engines, performance & drive

There are a range of powertrains to choose from in the C5 Aircross, with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. None of these can be classed as powerhouses, but they offer adequate performance mixed with respectable efficiency. Read more about the Citroen C5 Aircross’s engine, performance and drive

MPG, emissions & running costs

For the best efficiency, the C5 Aircross PHEV is the variant to go for. Not only can this model officially cover up to 36 miles on pure electric power, but it’s very frugal, too. If you don’t fancy plugging in, none of the other engines are particularly thirsty. Read more about the Citroen C5 Aircross’s MPG, emissions & running costs

Interior, design & technology

The Aircross’s interior is a bit of a mix and match when it comes to the material quality, but overall, it’s a pleasant enough place to sit. The Advanced Comfort seats are soft but particularly supportive. A ten-inch touchscreen sits in the middle of the dash, but this is far from straightforward to operate. Read more about the Citroen C5 Aircross’s Interior, design & technology

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Many of the C5 Aircross’s potential buyers will be looking at this SUV as a potential family car, and the good news is that there is over 500 litres of boot space available in all but the PHEV. Passenger space is better in the front than the rear, but it will accommodate a family of five without issue. Read more about the Citroen C5 Aircross’s Boot space, comfort & practicality

Reliability & safety

Citroen performed very well in our latest Driver Power satisfaction survey, and the C5 Aircross itself has also made a strong impression with owners as it ranked ninth out of 50 cars. The EMP2 platform has also proven its dependability in several other models. Read more about the Citroen C5 Aircross’s Reliability & safety

Frequently Asked Questions

While it’s certainly not a class leader, the Citroen C5 Aircross is one of the most comfortable mid-size SUVs you can currently buy. It also offers a sensible level of practicality and efficiency. Some frustrating technology and subpar materials do let it down, though.

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.2 PureTech Plus 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £24,415

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.2 PureTech Plus 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £24,415

Fastest

  • Name
    1.2 Hybrid 136 Plus 5dr e-DSC6
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £27,780
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

