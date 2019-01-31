Citroen C5 Aircross review

For this price you will get a Citroen C5 Aircross in entry-level Plus trim, and this will be powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. If you want the same spec but with diesel power, you’ll be looking at a premium of around £2,500. It may be the base model, but the Plus’s standard kit is still reasonably generous with 18-inch alloy wheels, a ten-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, and a reversing camera with top-down view.

Next up is the mid-range Max trim, which introduces extra kit and two additional powertrain options. Along with the standard petrol and diesel engines, you can choose from a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech or a 1.6-litre petrol plug-in hybrid. Whichever powertrain you choose, you’ll have extras such as keyless entry, front fog lights, and heated electric door mirrors thrown in. This trim level ranges from just under £28,500 for the petrol to around £36,500 for the plug-in hybrid.

At the top of the Citroen C5 Aircross line-up sits the ë-series, and this is only available with either a MHEV or PHEV powertrain. This version adds a panoramic roof, a contrasting Perla Nera Black roof, larger 19-inch alloys, and carpet floor mats. This range-topper starts from just over £34,000 for the mild hybrid, rising to over £39,000 for the plug-in hybrid.

Citroen C5 Aircross alternatives

There’s no shortage of mid-size SUVs to choose from on the current market, with everything ranging from diesel to fully electric options. Our 2024 Mid-size SUV of the Year, the Hyundai Tucson, and its Kia Sportage sibling are two fierce contenders to the Citroen C5 Aircross, while rivals like the Skoda Karoq, Nissan Qashqai and Vauxhall Grandland are just a few of the alternatives you could consider. If you’d rather go fully-electric, models like the Nissan Ariya, Tesla Model Y and Renault Scenic should also be considered.

Engines, performance & drive

There are a range of powertrains to choose from in the C5 Aircross, with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. None of these can be classed as powerhouses, but they offer adequate performance mixed with respectable efficiency.

MPG, emissions & running costs

For the best efficiency, the C5 Aircross PHEV is the variant to go for. Not only can this model officially cover up to 36 miles on pure electric power, but it's very frugal, too. If you don't fancy plugging in, none of the other engines are particularly thirsty.

Interior, design & technology

The Aircross's interior is a bit of a mix and match when it comes to the material quality, but overall, it's a pleasant enough place to sit. The Advanced Comfort seats are soft but particularly supportive. A ten-inch touchscreen sits in the middle of the dash, but this is far from straightforward to operate.

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Many of the C5 Aircross's potential buyers will be looking at this SUV as a potential family car, and the good news is that there is over 500 litres of boot space available in all but the PHEV. Passenger space is better in the front than the rear, but it will accommodate a family of five without issue.

Reliability & safety

Citroen performed very well in our latest Driver Power satisfaction survey, and the C5 Aircross itself has also made a strong impression with owners as it ranked ninth out of 50 cars. The EMP2 platform has also proven its dependability in several other models.