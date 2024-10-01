Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Subaru Forester review

Subaru Forester review

The new Subaru Forester SUV is an improvement over its predecessor, but is let down by a lack of powertrain options

By:Jordan Katsianis
12 Feb 2025
Subaru Forester - front18
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£2,604 off RRP*
Pros
  • Impressive ride quality
  • Rugged interior with good visibility
  • Well equipped
Cons
  • Hybrid system isn’t as efficient as some rivals’
  • Performance also isn’t a top priority
  • Poor calibration of safety aids
Is the Subaru Forester a good car? 

The Subaru Forester is a pioneering model that helped set the template for a modern compact SUV back in the mid-1990s, but the game has changed and so has the Forester. This car’s fundamentals are actually rather well sorted, with a relatively refined powertrain, trustworthy, secure handling and a surprisingly comfortable ride. Those used to the plush cabins or slick digital interfaces of European and Korean rivals won’t find those things here, but in their place is a pleasing ruggedness and dependability that Subaru’s traded on for generations, and continues to do so. 

Key specs 
Fuel typeHybrid petrol
Body styleFive-seat SUV
Powertrain(s)2.0-litre flat-four hybrid
SafetyTBC
Warranty3 year/100k

How much does the Subaru Forester cost?

It’s a tough job to stand out from the crowd of mid-sized SUVs that currently fill the market, but Subaru arguably created this segment and the new Forester certainly strikes a different pose against most rivals. For most customers this isn’t based around its unique powertrain layout or its motorsport-derived heritage, but the fact it offers a rugged, dependable and confidence-inspiring product that puts these elements ahead of tech or style.

This new sixth-generation model doubles down on those fundamentals, and joins the UK market with one hybrid-assisted powertrain in three trims. These start with the Limited from £38,995 and rise to £42,995 for the top-spec Touring model; a mid-range Field model (£40,440) splits the two. 

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

All are extensively equipped, with highlights including 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated and power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, 360-degree cameras and wireless charging. The flagship Touring adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, larger wheels and heated rear seats.

Engines, performance & drive

The Forester isn’t fast or especially frugal, but handles well and is eminently confidence-inspiring
Subaru Forester - rear18
ModelPower0-62mphTop speed
Subaru Forester e-boxer136bhp12.2 seconds116mph

The new Forester, as with most Subarus, features an unusual engine and powertrain layout. The four-cylinder petrol engine is horizontally opposed – also known as a boxer engine – and is similar in principle to cars such as the Porsche 718 Boxster. The benefits are largely related to a low centre of gravity and inherent mechanical balance. But these attributes are largely pointless in a high-riding SUV; if anything they’re to the detriment of its off-roading capability. 

Still, Subaru has persisted and the Forester represents the latest generation of a powertrain that’s now linked to a hybrid system and CVT transmission. Between them the new drivetrain helps improve fuel economy and emissions, both of which are typically points of contention for the historically thirsty engine. On the road, the Forester doesn’t feel fast, but it’s more than able to keep up with traffic and thanks to the small, but useful, amount of extra low-end torque from the e-motor.

The car can feel a little strained when asked for more performance, though – something that’s only exaggerated by the CVT transmission’s tendency to hold revs in a slightly unnatural way. If you’re used to a CVT in a hybrid Toyota, the Subaru will feel familiar. However, there are some advantages to Subaru’s combination that offer some respite from the slight frenzy of hard acceleration.  

When pootling around, the flat-four engine is actually remarkably refined, and slips in and out of use almost imperceptibly. A flat-four warble might be the cliche on the back of the brand’s raucous rally cars from the 1990s, but in this modern application it’s surprisingly suited to a slightly more laid-back approach.

There’s also a level of responsiveness and clarity to the powertrain that’s unusual with this type of hybrid SUV, making the Subaru one of the more rewarding examples to drive. The symmetrical all-wheel drive is another bonus here, giving the car excellent traction in low-grip situations and keeping it balanced under hard acceleration – even if the engine is often screaming in such a scenario. 

The low centre of gravity also yields its typically composed and balanced driving demeanour, and the Forester drives remarkably well despite being softly sprung. 

MPG, CO2 & running costs

Subarus have never been noted for their efficiency, but new e-boxer hybrid engine helps reduce overall consumption
Subaru Forester - front cornering18
ModelEconomyC02Insurance group
Subaru Forester e-boxer34.8mpg183g/kmTBC

Subaru quotes a combined MPG figure of 34.8mpg, so while this number isn’t particularly good for the class, we found it to be easy to match in the real world. Just as with Toyota’s hybrid systems – of which this powertrain shares much of its hybrid technology – it is actually more efficient in low-speed driving, where you’ll see figures climbing close to 40mpg. Out on the motorway, though, the higher engine speeds drop those numbers into the mid-30s. 

But this relative lack of efficiency does come with a benefit and that is Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. Unlike almost all rival set-ups that run mostly in two-wheel-drive mode only to engage the second axle when slip is detected, the Subaru’s is mechanically connected at all times. This has benefits for off-road or slippery conditions, and is largely the reason why Subarus are so popular in cold-weather countries. While that benefit is slightly less quantifiable here in the UK, it does lend a sense of assurance and grip in all conditions. Other running costs should also be minimal, because Subaru has a decent reputation for reliability. 

Design, interior & technology

More Berghaus dependable than Balenciaga chic, the cabin isn’t fancy, but feels extremely robust
Subaru Forester - dash18

Subaru interiors have traditionally been fairly simple and rugged affairs, and the same can largely be said for the new generation. The difference now is that in the place of scratchy and cheap-feeling plastics are much more agreeable materials that have a Toyota Land Cruiser-like sense of solidity to them. 

Almost every surface is finished in a thick, rubberised-plastic trim, the sort you might find on the sole of an outdoor shoe. So while not plush or luxurious, it does feel very robust. The surprise is that there are almost no hard or scratchy plastics to be found, and none of them has that sometimes hollow feeling that Subarus, and indeed lots of its key rivals, often have. 

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

The other big change inside is the infotainment screen and user interface. All models feature a portrait-oriented infotainment screen that controls most of the car's key functions. It’s not particularly high-resolution and lacks that expensive Smartphone look of most rival systems, but it works rather well.

Wireless smartphone mirroring is standard across the board, so while the embedded menu displays all look a little basic, this can easily be fixed by using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Static air-conditioning and heating controls also mean you won’t often need to dive into menus to change deeper settings, and there are still some physical controls, such as an audio volume knob and temperature controls. 

The steering wheel-mounted controls are a little bewildering at first, but they don’t take long to master. They also control the small driver’s info display screen sitting between a set of physical dials. 

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Two of the Forester’s key selling points are space and comfort, aspects it largely nails
Subaru Forester - boot18
Dimensions 
Length4,670mm
Width1,830mm
Height1,730mm
Number of seatsFive
Boot space508 litres

A Subaru Forester is traditionally nothing if not practical, and that’s still very much the case with the latest model. Space inside is very impressive, with plenty of room in both rows of seats. This sense of space is also visually heightened by the huge windows – Subaru has deliberately lowered the windowline by 14mm compared with the last generation. Outward visibility is excellent and makes it a very easy car to place on narrow roads.

There are two USB charge points and a mostly flat floor In the rear row, plus the boxy roofline means headroom is plentiful. There’s plenty of space for people to sit three abreast, too. In contrast to the majority of rivals, all of which are making their SUVs lower, with shallower windows and rising belt-lines, the Subaru feels almost like a goldfish bowl in comparison. There are also two Isofix child-seat points in the rear, with a third on the front passenger seat. 

Storage compartments aren’t quite as plentiful as in some rivals, with two cup holders on the centre console and a small bin behind. You can wirelessly charge your phone under the main dash, although there’s no rubberised base or holder to stop it shifting around while driving, which can interrupt the charging function. The door pockets are fine for bottles, but you won’t fit in much more than that. 

Safety & reliability

Subaru’s exceptional safety record is a boon here, so too its well-proven reliability
Subaru Forester - side18
Key standard safety featuresEuro NCAP safety ratings
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Rear view camera
  • Electronic park brake
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • Dynamic road sign display
  • Alarm
  • Lane-keep assist
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - TBC
  • Adult occupant protection - TBC
  • Child occupant protection - TBC
  • Vulnerable road user protection - TBC 
  • Safety assist - TBC

Subaru has long had an intensive record of offering some of the safest cars on the road, and the Forester is no exception. While the car hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP, Subaru has never received less than the maximum five stars since that system started.

This legacy is built on both the passive safety of its models, but also its active safety systems. Some of these features might actually be a little too sensitive for European driving conditions – the eye-tracking system will relentlessly beep, the lane-keep assist also gives nearly no room for error and the speed-limit warning bong is a little too loud for comfort. These elements can be switched off with relative ease via a control on the touchscreen, but they’re not subtle, even if they are quite clever. 

Subaru Forester alternatives

If we consider what the Forester offers and what customers might consider it against, there might well be a nice little niche for it to occupy. 

Against the class champions, such as a Kia Sportage or Hyundai Tuscon, the Subaru isn’t as efficient or hi-tech, but hits back with a more rugged and sturdy product. You’ll also have to stretch above £40,000 for a model with the combination of a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. Volkswagen’s new Tiguan and the Cupra Terramar feel more sophisticated, but you’ll have to forgo a hybrid powertrain if all-wheel drive is part of the deal. Finally, Toyota’s RAV4 and the Honda CR-V only offer four-wheel drive on their plug-in hybrid options, leaving a nicely sized gap for Subaru to occupy.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

