Subaru Forester review

Storage compartments aren’t quite as plentiful as in some rivals, with two cup holders on the centre console and a small bin behind. You can wirelessly charge your phone under the main dash, although there’s no rubberised base or holder to stop it shifting around while driving, which can interrupt the charging function. The door pockets are fine for bottles, but you won’t fit in much more than that.

Safety & reliability Subaru’s exceptional safety record is a boon here, so too its well-proven reliability

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Front and rear parking sensors

Rear view camera

Electronic park brake

Adaptive cruise control

Rain sensing wipers

Dynamic road sign display

Alarm

Lane-keep assist Euro NCAP safety rating - TBC

Adult occupant protection - TBC

Child occupant protection - TBC

Vulnerable road user protection - TBC

Safety assist - TBC

Subaru has long had an intensive record of offering some of the safest cars on the road, and the Forester is no exception. While the car hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP, Subaru has never received less than the maximum five stars since that system started.

This legacy is built on both the passive safety of its models, but also its active safety systems. Some of these features might actually be a little too sensitive for European driving conditions – the eye-tracking system will relentlessly beep, the lane-keep assist also gives nearly no room for error and the speed-limit warning bong is a little too loud for comfort. These elements can be switched off with relative ease via a control on the touchscreen, but they’re not subtle, even if they are quite clever.

Subaru Forester alternatives

If we consider what the Forester offers and what customers might consider it against, there might well be a nice little niche for it to occupy.

Against the class champions, such as a Kia Sportage or Hyundai Tuscon, the Subaru isn’t as efficient or hi-tech, but hits back with a more rugged and sturdy product. You’ll also have to stretch above £40,000 for a model with the combination of a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. Volkswagen’s new Tiguan and the Cupra Terramar feel more sophisticated, but you’ll have to forgo a hybrid powertrain if all-wheel drive is part of the deal. Finally, Toyota’s RAV4 and the Honda CR-V only offer four-wheel drive on their plug-in hybrid options, leaving a nicely sized gap for Subaru to occupy.