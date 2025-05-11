Vauxhall Grandland Electric GS long-term test: will an EV work with no home charger?

Verdict

Having an EV without a home charger is showing how electric cars still don’t quite fit the needs of owners without anywhere convenient to plug in. My situation aside, the Vauxhall Grandland Electric is set to be a relaxing and spacious companion for the next few months and I’m keen to put its capabilities to the test.

One of the biggest incentives to invest in an electric car is the fact that it can potentially save you a great deal of money. However, ‘potentially’ is the key word here, because an EV’s biggest savings typically come through the use of a home charger – something that I don’t have.

Imagine, then, my concern when I was handed the keys to Auto Express’ new Vauxhall Grandland Electric test car. I was more than a little worried as to how I’d be able to inject some juice into its beefy 72kWh battery without having to sell any organs in order to afford it.

Driving around my home city of Norwich, it’s amazing how several of the comparatively slow charging options cost almost the same as plugging into one of the ultra-fast units that will make the most of the Grandland’s 160kW charging capabilities; you have to dig a little deeper if you wish to save a bit of cash.