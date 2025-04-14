New Vauxhall Grandland Electric 2025 review: British brand’s most appealing EV yet

Verdict

Much like Kylie Jenner, the new Vauxhall Grandland is a huge glow-up compared with the one what we were used to before, even if when you scratch beneath the surface, all you find is cheap plastic. Reality stars aside, the reality here is the new electric Grandland is an attractive, spacious and well priced SUV that’s bound to sell well for the British brand. It may not be perfect or quite up with the best in class, but there’s certainly a reason why Vauxhall wanted its logo illuminated on the Grandland’s nose for all to see.

Vauxhall hasn’t had the best start when it comes to electrifying its line-up; while the Vauxhall Corsa Electric and its larger Astra Electric sibling weren’t necessarily bad cars, they have long looked overpriced and have suffered in terms of range compared with purpose-built EV competitors.

The new Vauxhall Grandland is the maker’s first model to be built on a purpose-built EV platform (which it shares with the new Peugeot E-3008) and on paper, things look rather promising – especially when it comes to the all-important price point.

Starting from just over £36,000, the electric Grandland is keenly priced when you consider its size and the cost of the competition. For example, the equivalent E-3008 costs from more than £45,000, while a Renault Scenic will set you back around an additional £1,500 over the Vauxhall.