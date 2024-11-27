New Vauxhall Grandland Hybrid 2024 review: SUV has its strengths but is far from perfect

Verdict

The Vauxhall Grandland is a big step forward from the previous-generation car, and there are obvious strengths in size, front and rear space, specification, efficiency and value in particular, while the styling is also a step up. But the hard work the brand is doing to make its EV more price comparable makes the electric car a better bet than the hybrid, and in particular the powertrain isn’t refined, responsive or powerful enough to compete with some high-quality competition.

Since the demise of the Vauxhall Insignia, the Grandland has secured its position as the Brit brand’s flagship car, and the latest generation has solidified that by stepping up in size terms.

As well as its status at the top of the Vauxhall tree, that growth in dimensions creates space for a second mid-sized SUV, with the resurrected Frontera nameplate imminently slotting in beneath it, using the same electric and hybrid powertrain options. The Grandland is 173mm longer, 49mm wider and 36mm taller than before, and certainly looks like a bigger and more imposing car than its predecessor.

Though the Grandland Electric is the car Vauxhall is most excited about, it has EV targets to hit like all manufacturers, and although we won’t be getting the plug-in model sold in mainland Europe, the full hybrid version will be the one that appeals to drivers not wanting to look at electrification just yet.