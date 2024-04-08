New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera: extra specs reveal 248-mile EV range

The Frontera’s trim structure will mirror Vauxhall’s other SUVs with an entry-level Design, mid-spec GS, and an Ultimate range-topper. Exact specs haven’t been confirmed, but we expect the Frontera to major on value, with a predicted starting price of around £20,000. The EV will, of course, cost a few grand more.

Despite the close connection to other Stelliantis models, Vauxhall’s design team has done a great job giving the new Frontera a distinct exterior design full of details derived from its other models. This includes the aforementioned ‘Vizor’ light and grille arrangement, with a new split tail-light design giving some further critical distinction between it and its French counterparts.

Inside, the Frontera will come with a dual-screen layout inspired by the car’s ‘Vizor’ front end design. The dashboard design retains some physical controls for the heating and ventilation system, which Vauxhall describes as a “clean, detoxed user experience”. There’s plenty of storage for small items ahead of the small gear shifter, including a place for wireless phone charging.

​​Despite being 4,380mm long (168mm longer than the Crossland), the Vauxhall Frontera has a slightly smaller boot than its predecessor at 450 litres. Put the back seats down, however, and the Frontera has a Crossland-matching 1,600-litre load bay. Figures for the seven-seat model haven’t been announced yet, but a third row will no doubt impact on outright carrying capacity.

Vauxhall Frontera rivals

The cars the Frontera has to beat in the small SUV class...

Dacia Duster

Recently revised and packing more style and sophistication than ever, the Dacia Duster is the car to beat in the competitive affordable SUV space. It goes on sale soon and will be available with petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Ford Puma

The Ford Puma is one of the UK’s biggest-selling models and is a touch smaller than the Frontera, but it’s more sophisticated and leads on a brilliant driving experience. The recently updated Puma will also pack more tech, and eventually have an EV option.

Citroen C3 Aircross

The next-generation Citroen C3 Aircross will transform from a bubbly SUV into a larger and more value-driven model than before. It’ll share its platform with the new Frontera, and be offered with seven seats.

Kia Soul EV

Kia’s funky SUV has evolved over the years to become Kia’s entry-level EV. Bigger battery models are available, but with a starting price of just over £32,000 and a meagre 171-mile range, it won’t match the Vauxhall for value.

MG ZS EV

The extremely popular Chinese-built MG ZS EV appeals thanks to an affordable price point, Range is on par with the Vauxhall, but the MG’s on-road dynamics and build quality aren’t brilliant.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona is our reigning Car of the Year for good reason, but you’ll pay for the privilege. The Kona Electric starts at around £35k, but is likely to remain our top pick due to its high quality engineering and strong efficiency.

