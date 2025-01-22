Car Deal Alert! New Vauxhall Frontera Electric available from £349 per month, with just £349 up front
British brand’s Electric All In package also gives customers money towards a home wallbox and 10,000 miles worth of free charging
- Spacious new SUV
- All-In deal makes going electric easy
- Affordable down payment
The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is now available for £349 per month with just a £349 down payment as the brand introduces new leasing deals across its line-up. The recently introduced SUV comes with several other benefits as part of Vauxhall’s latest package for EV buyers: ‘Electric All In’.
That price is for the range-topping Frontera Electric GS on a five-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement, and includes an annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year. Better still, it’s cheaper than the equivalent Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid, which is being offered for £385 per month with an initial payment of £385.
The Electric All In offer includes £500 credit that can go towards either an Ohme home wallbox, charging on the Octopus Electroverse public charging network or using charge points at Tesco supermarkets.
Drivers also get 10,000 miles’ worth of free home charging if they switch to the Intelligent Octopus GO home energy tariff, which is aimed at electric car drivers. Plus there are eight years of comprehensive roadside assistance, which covers emergency charging assistance if you run out of juice, and a six-month subscription to Vauxhall’s Connect Plus, which adds cabin pre-conditioning among other services.
Of course, as with all PCH/leasing deals, there’s no option to purchase the car at the end of the term. But Vauxhall is offering the same range-topping Frontera Electric on a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance deal for £324 per month over five years, with a £2,000 customer deposit and a handy £1,950 deposit contribution from the brand itself.
Again, this is cheaper than for the Frontera Hybrid, with an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles and a representative APR of 8.9 per cent also included. Once the agreement is over, buyers can either hand the keys back to Vauxhall or pay the optional final payment of £9,826 to own the car.
The Vauxhall Frontera Electric GS comes with a 44kWh battery that provides up to 186 miles of range, while standard kit includes 17-inch alloy wheels, ‘comfort’ front seats, dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, a rear view camera and several driver assistance features.
Vauxhall is offering similar PCH deals on the petrol-powered Corsa YES Edition, available for £269 per month with £269 down, and the special-edition Astra Griffin for £329 per month with a £329 initial payment. Finally, the all-new Vauxhall Grandland Hybrid is available to lease for £435 per month, with a matching £435 initial payment.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
