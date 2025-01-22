Car Deal Alert! New Vauxhall Frontera Electric available from £349 per month, with just £349 up front

Spacious new SUV

All-In deal makes going electric easy

Affordable down payment

The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is now available for £349 per month with just a £349 down payment as the brand introduces new leasing deals across its line-up. The recently introduced SUV comes with several other benefits as part of Vauxhall’s latest package for EV buyers: ‘Electric All In’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for the range-topping Frontera Electric GS on a five-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement, and includes an annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year. Better still, it’s cheaper than the equivalent Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid, which is being offered for £385 per month with an initial payment of £385.

The Electric All In offer includes £500 credit that can go towards either an Ohme home wallbox, charging on the Octopus Electroverse public charging network or using charge points at Tesco supermarkets.

Drivers also get 10,000 miles’ worth of free home charging if they switch to the Intelligent Octopus GO home energy tariff, which is aimed at electric car drivers. Plus there are eight years of comprehensive roadside assistance, which covers emergency charging assistance if you run out of juice, and a six-month subscription to Vauxhall’s Connect Plus, which adds cabin pre-conditioning among other services.