New Vauxhall Corsa Yes Edition is the cheapest Corsa you can buy

The Corsa Yes Edition lowers Vauxhall’s petrol-powered supermini price to £18,505

by: Alastair Crooks
17 Apr 2024
Alongside the already announced Yes Edition of the Corsa Electric, Vauxhall has now added the same trim level to the petrol Corsa range, decreasing the entry price-point for the Corsa by £2,030. Vauxhall says the Corsa Yes Edition is available to order now, with first deliveries from June. 

Despite being the cheapest Corsa, the £18,505 Yes Edition borrows exterior styling from the mid-range GS thanks to a black Vauxhall Griffin logo on the facelifted Corsa’s ‘Vizor’ front end plus exclusive ‘Record Red’ exterior paint with contrasting black roof and door mirrors. Instead of the grey wheels featured on the previous entry-level Design trim, there are 16-inch alloy wheels finished in black. Arctic White, Carbon Black or Graphic Grey exterior paints are a no cost option. 

The ‘sport-style’ front seats come with red accents and there’s bespoke ‘Yes Edition’ badging on the dash. The Corsa Yes Edition also gets a 10-inch central touchscreen with the latest Vauxhall infotainment system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Unlike the Design trim’s 3.5-inch driver’s display, there’s a seven-inch unit for the Yes Edition.

The more expensive Corsa Design is offered with a 74bhp 1.2-litre petrol or 99bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged unit and it's actually the latter that’s found in the Yes Edition. The three-cylinder engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. 

All-electric power is offered in Yes Edition guise, too. Vauxhall revealed the new entry-level version of the Corsa Electric earlier this year with a 134bhp electric motor and a 50kWh battery allowing for up to 221 miles of range.  

This price drop of the Corsa puts it in a better position to fight the all-new Citroen C3, which is expected to start around £15,000 when it launches in the summer. 

Click here to discover the best superminis currently on the market...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

