News

All-new Citroen C3 supermini revealed with petrol or hybrid power and a focus on comfort

The fourth-generation of Citroen’s budget-friendly supermini will also be offered as an EV called the e-C3

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Apr 2024
New Citroen C3 supermini - front 3/4 10

Meet the all-new fourth-generation Citroen C3: if you’re feeling a spot of deja vu, that’s because the all-electric version of the new supermini – the Citroen e-C3 – was unveiled last year, but now the petrol-powered model is here to take on the Dacia Sandero.

The new Citroen C3 sports a more boxy and SUV-inspired look than its predecessor, and is almost 100mm taller, most of which is added ground clearance. Advanced Comfort Suspension is standard across the range and uses hydraulic bump-stops to help boost ride comfort.

It’s complemented by Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats that have been redesigned for the C3. The interior also features a head-up display as standard, in place of a traditional instrument cluster, fabric elements on the dashboard inspired by sofas and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen on some models. Boot space stands at 310 litres. 

The C3 sits on the same ‘Smart Car’ platform that underpins the new Vauxhall Frontera, and this can accommodate a selection of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains. The entry-level option in the C3 is a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 99bhp and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. 

The Hybrid 100 setup consists of a three-cylinder petrol engine that also produces 99bhp, this time mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a 28bhp electric motor built-in. The e-motor is powered by a small 48-volt battery, yet Citroen claims the hybrid C3 can spend up to 50 per cent of the time driving on electric power when in town.

In Europe, the new C3 is offered in just two trim levels: You and Max. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, Advanced Comfort suspension, electric side mirrors, manual air conditioning, rear parking assistance, emergency braking system and a smartphone mount. 

New Citroen C3 supermini - rear 3/410

Range-topping models feature a touchscreen with 3D navigation, plus 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, two-tone paint scheme, rear-view camera, wireless charging pad, automatic headlights and wipers, Advance Comfort seats and a 60/40 folding rear bench. 

The new Citroen C3 has gone on sale in mainland Europe with a starting price of €14,990 (just under £12,900), however, UK pricing and specs have yet to be announced, nor has an exact date when Citroen will start accepting orders here. 

The same goes for the Citroen e-C3 electric version, though we do know it will have a starting price of “under £23,000” and feature a 44kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 199 miles. A smaller battery option will be available by next year, offering a range of around 125 miles and a price tag closer to £20,000.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

