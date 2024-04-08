2025 Vauxhall Frontera Electric gets a boosted 249-mile range

Vauxhall is readying a bigger battery version of its new Frontera Electric which will increase range from 186 miles to 249 miles under WLTP-rated testing. We can expect the big battery ‘Long Range’ model to join the line-up in 2025.

Auto Express has already driven the new Frontera Electric with the 44kWh battery, but a new 54kWh batter option will be able to increase the range to almost the same level as the smaller Mokka Electric (252 miles), which also uses a 54kWh battery.

We expect the bigger-battery Frontera Electric to cost less than £30,000, marking a premium of around £6,500 over the smaller-battery model which starts from £23,495. Like the regular model, the new Frontera Electric will come with a choice of entry-level Design and a higher-spec ‘GS’ trim.

The Frontera Electric Long Range will also get the same 111bhp front-mounted electric motor as the standard car. With the extra size and weight of the battery, this will make the Long Range slightly slower, taking 12.2 seconds to reach 62mph compared to the 44kWh model’s 12.1 seconds. Top speed increases from 87mph to 89mph, however.

Charging in the Long Range will take 33 minutes to top up 20 to 80 per cent on a maximum 100kW recharge rate. The smaller battery can match that charge speed, so the same top up takes 27 minutes.