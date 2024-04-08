2025 Vauxhall Frontera Electric gets a boosted 249-mile range
A 54kWh battery version of the Frontera Electric is expected to sit under £30k
Vauxhall is readying a bigger battery version of its new Frontera Electric which will increase range from 186 miles to 249 miles under WLTP-rated testing. We can expect the big battery ‘Long Range’ model to join the line-up in 2025.
Auto Express has already driven the new Frontera Electric with the 44kWh battery, but a new 54kWh batter option will be able to increase the range to almost the same level as the smaller Mokka Electric (252 miles), which also uses a 54kWh battery.
We expect the bigger-battery Frontera Electric to cost less than £30,000, marking a premium of around £6,500 over the smaller-battery model which starts from £23,495. Like the regular model, the new Frontera Electric will come with a choice of entry-level Design and a higher-spec ‘GS’ trim.
The Frontera Electric Long Range will also get the same 111bhp front-mounted electric motor as the standard car. With the extra size and weight of the battery, this will make the Long Range slightly slower, taking 12.2 seconds to reach 62mph compared to the 44kWh model’s 12.1 seconds. Top speed increases from 87mph to 89mph, however.
Charging in the Long Range will take 33 minutes to top up 20 to 80 per cent on a maximum 100kW recharge rate. The smaller battery can match that charge speed, so the same top up takes 27 minutes.
The new Frontera is a value-driven option that sits on the Stellantis ‘Smart Car’ platform shared with the Citroen C3 and e-C3, plus the C3 Aircross. While Vauxhall has described it has ‘the new Zafira’ thanks to the option of seven-seat capability in the hybrid, the Frontera directly replaces the ageing Vauxhall Crossland with a slightly larger body and more rugged style in the process.
The Frontera’s trim structure is similar to those of Vauxhall’s other SUVs, with an entry-level Design and a higher-spec GS. There’s currently an ‘Ultimate Pack’ rather than a range-topping ‘Ultimate’ trim level, although we’ve been told by Vauxhall to expect trim level changes in future to mirror the rest of Vauxhall’s Design, GS and Ultimate range.
Despite the close connection to other Stelliantis models, Vauxhall’s design team has done a great job giving the new Frontera a distinct exterior design full of details derived from its other models. This includes the aforementioned ‘Vizor’ light and grille arrangement, with a new split tail-light design giving some further critical distinction between it and its French counterparts.
Inside, the Frontera will come with a dual-screen layout inspired by the car’s ‘Vizor’ front end design. The dashboard design retains some physical controls for the heating and ventilation system, which Vauxhall describes as a “clean, detoxed user experience”. There’s plenty of storage for small items ahead of the small gear shifter with an elastic band wrapping around the cupholders, plus a place for wireless phone charging.
Being 4,380mm long (168mm longer than the Crossland), it’s no surprise the Vauxhall Frontera has a larger boot than its predecessor at 460 litres (compared to 410 litres). Put the back seats down and the Frontera has a 1,594-litre load bay, which is more than an Astra Sport Tourer Electric can offer.
Vauxhall Frontera rivals
The cars the Frontera has to beat in the small SUV class...
Dacia Duster
Recently revised and packing more style and sophistication than ever, the Dacia Duster is the car to beat in the competitive affordable SUV space. It goes on sale soon and will be available with petrol and hybrid powertrains.
Ford Puma
The Ford Puma is one of the UK’s biggest-selling models and is a touch smaller than the Frontera, but it’s more sophisticated and leads on a brilliant driving experience. The recently updated Puma will also pack more tech, and eventually have an EV option.
Citroen C3 Aircross
The next-generation Citroen C3 Aircross will transform from a bubbly SUV into a larger and more value-driven model than before. It’ll share its platform with the new Frontera, and be offered with seven seats.
MG ZS EV
The extremely popular Chinese-built MG ZS EV appeals thanks to an affordable price point, Range is on par with the Vauxhall, but the MG’s on-road dynamics and build quality aren’t brilliant.
Hyundai Kona Electric
The Hyundai Kona was our 2023 Car of the Year for good reason, but you’ll pay for the privilege. The Kona Electric starts at around £35k, but is likely to remain our top pick due to its high quality engineering and strong efficiency.
