Vauxhall Frontera orders open with EV and hybrid versions both starting at £23,495

The Frontera Hybrid features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, backed up by a small 28bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This operates off a 48V electrical system, but isn’t capable of running for long stretches without the petrol engine.

This powertrain comes with either 99bhp and 205Nm of torque or 136bhp and 230Nm of torque, with the former completing the 0-62mph sprint in 11 seconds and the more powerful unit taking nine seconds. Despite the power difference, both engines produce 120g/km.

In Design trim, the 136bhp hybrid version costs an extra £1,500 over the 99bhp model at £24,995. GS versions with the hybrid powertrain can also be specified with seven seats for an extra £550.

As expected, the battery in the Frontera Electric is the same as you’ll find in the new Citroen e-C3 – a 44kWh unit with a 111bhp front-mounted electric motor. Vauxhall is quoting a WLTP-certified 186 miles of range (the same as the e-C3 Aircross), and it can take a 100kW charge, meaning a 20 to 80 per cent top up takes 26 minutes. It’s capable of reaching 0-62mph in 12.1 seconds, with a top speed of 87mph.

Standard equipment for the Frontera in Design trim is the same for both the Hybrid and Electric. On the outside, there’s automatic LED headlights that flow into Vauxhall’s distinctive Vizor front end, 16-inch steel wheels with wheelarch cladding, automatic wipers and black bumpers.

Inside there’s Vauxhall’s current Pure Panel dash layout with the firm’s new steering wheel and two 10-inch screens. Vauxhall points out there are physical buttons dotted around the dash for “a practical, driver-friendly experience”. Sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless smartphone charging are also standard as are rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, cruise control, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

Rather than mirror the rest of Vauxhall’s trim-level line-up, there’s no Ultimate range-topper of the Frontera just yet, so the GS will be the most lavish version you can buy. As standard it gets 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, silver skid plates, a black roof with tinted rear windows, LED rear lights and power folding mirrors.

Inside, the GS comes with electronic climate control, comfort front seats, front parking sensors and blind spot monitoring. Along with the option of seven seats for an extra £500 in the Hybrid model, there’s also a ‘Comfort Pack’ which adds heated seats and heated windscreen, plus a heated steering wheel along with roof rails.

