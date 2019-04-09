Citroen C3 review: comfy supermini offers great value for money
If you’re looking for a supermini that prioritises comfort and efficiency, then the Citroen C3 is the one to have
The latest Citroen C3 stands out from the rest of the small car crowd thanks to its funky styling and plethora of personalisation options. It’s frugal when it comes to fuel economy as well, and the ride is one of the softest in the supermini class, which makes the C3 a relaxing car to live with, but not the most fun to drive.
The technology on-board could be better, but you do get a decent amount of equipment for your money with the C3 and boot space is equally generous. Citroen's supermini is a solid choice for buyers who don't want to follow the crowd.
About the Citroen C3
The third-generation C3 arrived in 2016 and instantly erased memories of its disappointing predecessors. Following a mid-life refresh in 2020, the C3 looks even sharper and is now offered in You!, Plus and Max trims, while other special edition versions come and go from the range.
The Citroen C3 competes in one of the most hotly contested areas of the car market: superminis. So it’s going up against the likes of the Dacia Sandero, Peugeot 208, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo.
In truth though, the Citroen doesn’t really try to stand toe-to-toe with the Peugeot, Vauxhall or Volkswagen in their respective areas of strength. It doesn’t claim to be as agile as the 208 or the Corsa, or to be as refined as the Polo. But the C3 starts from under £13,500, making it one of the cheapest cars on sale right now and even able to undercut the Dacia Sandero. Its obvious value and unique style mean the C3 offers something distinctly different to its class competitors.
Other rivals for the Citroen C3 include the Hyundai i20 and Kia Rio, along with the Skoda Fabia and SEAT Ibiza from the Volkswagen Group family. The Renault Clio is one of the standout choices in the class, while the Mazda 2 and Toyota Yaris are both in the mix, too.
Running gear includes a platform that is a development of the old C3 Mk2. That's no bad thing as it provides a comfortable ride, while the more important running gear, such as the engines and gearboxes, are a lot fresher and offer good everyday running costs.
Petrol power comes from Citroen's versatile 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder engine, in 83 and 110 guises. The latter gives the C3 great performance, while economy is on a par with the less powerful engines courtesy of a standard-fit stop-start system. The 1.6-litre BlueHDi 100 diesel engine is no longer available on the price list.
All C3s are front-wheel drive and come with either a five or six-speed gearbox as standard. If you want an auto, your need to pick the PureTech 110 petrol in either Plus or top-spec Max trim, where an EAT6 auto is offered.
