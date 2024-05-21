Citroen C3 review

Used - available now 2019 Citroen C3 51,075 milesManualPetrol1.2L Cash £6,000 View C3 2018 Citroen C3 45,270 milesManualPetrol1.2L Cash £6,499 View C3 2018 Citroen C3 28,575 milesManualPetrol1.2L Cash £7,471 View C3 2018 Citroen C3 71,388 milesManualDiesel1.6L Cash £4,500 View C3

While the Citroen e-C3 offers so much for the money that it was worthy of our Car of the Year prize in 2024, the internal-combustion-engined versions can’t quite live up to the EV’s heights courtesy of a shortage of power.

We've tested all the petrol, electric and hybrid versions of the Citroen C3, and we've even pitted a Citroen C3 1.2 Hybrid Max against the Toyota Aygo X in a twin test.

Performance & driving experience Even the electric models only deliver adequate performance, and comfort is the over-riding focus

Pros Comfortable ride at all speeds

Decent low-down torque

Responsive electric version Cons Lifeless steering offers no involvement

Some body roll in corners

Noisy petrol engines when extended

The entry point of the Citroen C3 range is the 1.2-litre PureTech petrol version. Equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, it does without any electrical assistance and has 99bhp on tap.

For those who want reduced emissions, the C3 is also offered in 108bhp Hybrid form; this uses the same engine but pairs it with a 28bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed automatic transmission. Finally, the Citroen e-C3 has a 111bhp electric motor and two battery options: Urban Range or Standard Range.

While the C3 is available with multiple engine choices, we think the car's clever suspension helps it stand out from other small cars. Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension uses hydraulic bump stops to absorb energy from the wheels, and this keeps the cabin and occupants isolated from potholes and bigger bumps.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed C3 1.2 100 Turbo 99bhp 10.6 seconds 99mph C3 1.2 110 Hybrid 108bhp 9.8 seconds 99mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Citroen’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol is available in two forms: either with 99bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, or with a supplemental electric motor for hybrid drive, an output of 109bhp and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The latter is the fastest in the line-up, with a 0-62mph time just under the 10-second mark. The regular petrol is fine for getting about town, but it's a little out of its depth at higher speeds, needing to be thrashed to reach 70mph and sounding quite vocal while doing so.