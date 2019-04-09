Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Citroen C3 review: comfy supermini offers great value for money

If you’re looking for a supermini that prioritises comfort and efficiency, then the Citroen C3 is the one to have

by: Ellis Hyde, Paul Adam
15 Dec 2023
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech You! - front tracking22
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£13,975 to £22,030
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Low running costs
  • Generous boot
  • Scope for personalisation
  • Vague steering
  • Body roll corners
  • Noisy engines
Find your Citroen C3
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Biggest comparison website
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

The latest Citroen C3 stands out from the rest of the small car crowd thanks to its funky styling and plethora of personalisation options. It’s frugal when it comes to fuel economy as well, and the ride is one of the softest in the supermini class, which makes the C3 a relaxing car to live with, but not the most fun to drive.

The technology on-board could be better, but you do get a decent amount of equipment for your money with the C3 and boot space is equally generous. Citroen's supermini is a solid choice for buyers who don't want to follow the crowd.

About the Citroen C3

The third-generation C3 arrived in 2016 and instantly erased memories of its disappointing predecessors. Following a mid-life refresh in 2020, the C3 looks even sharper and is now offered in You!, Plus and Max trims, while other special edition versions come and go from the range.

The Citroen C3 competes in one of the most hotly contested areas of the car market: superminis. So it’s going up against the likes of the Dacia Sandero, Peugeot 208Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo.

In truth though, the Citroen doesn’t really try to stand toe-to-toe with the Peugeot, Vauxhall or Volkswagen in their respective areas of strength. It doesn’t claim to be as agile as the 208 or the Corsa, or to be as refined as the Polo. But the C3 starts from under £13,500, making it one of the cheapest cars on sale right now and even able to undercut the Dacia Sandero. Its obvious value and unique style mean the C3 offers something distinctly different to its class competitors.

Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech You! - rear tracking22

Other rivals for the Citroen C3 include the Hyundai i20 and Kia Rio, along with the Skoda Fabia and SEAT Ibiza from the Volkswagen Group family. The Renault Clio is one of the standout choices in the class, while the Mazda 2 and Toyota Yaris are both in the mix, too.

Running gear includes a platform that is a development of the old C3 Mk2. That's no bad thing as it provides a comfortable ride, while the more important running gear, such as the engines and gearboxes, are a lot fresher and offer good everyday running costs.

Petrol power comes from Citroen's versatile 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder engine, in 83 and 110 guises. The latter gives the C3 great performance, while economy is on a par with the less powerful engines courtesy of a standard-fit stop-start system. The 1.6-litre BlueHDi 100 diesel engine is no longer available on the price list.

All C3s are front-wheel drive and come with either a five or six-speed gearbox as standard. If you want an auto, your need to pick the PureTech 110 petrol in either Plus or top-spec Max trim, where an EAT6 auto is offered.

Frequently Asked Questions
If you want a small car that majors on comfort and good fuel economy, then the C3 is hard to beat. Mid-spec Plus trim is the sweet spot in the range, saving you around £2,000 over a top-spec Max version, but still coming with extras such as 16-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

For an alternative review of the Citroen C3, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.2 PureTech You 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £12,975

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.2 PureTech You 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £12,975

Fastest

  • Name
    1.2 PureTech 110 Shine 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £16,645
See More Stats
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

More on C3

Show me:
Deal of the Day: Super-cheap but well-equipped automatic Citroen C3 for £152 per month
Citroen C3 - front tracking
News
11 Dec 2023

Deal of the Day: Super-cheap but well-equipped automatic Citroen C3 for £152 per month

Top supermini with an auto box can be yours for just £152 per month
Deal of the Day: comfy Citroen C3 dips under £170 per month!
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech You! front corner
News
30 Oct 2023

Deal of the Day: comfy Citroen C3 dips under £170 per month!

Grab a bargain lease on this fantastic supermini – and for only £1,500 up front
New Citroen e-C3 packs 199 miles of range for under £23,000
Citroen e-C3 - front
News
17 Oct 2023

New Citroen e-C3 packs 199 miles of range for under £23,000

The supermini-sized Citroen e-C3 will be one of Britain's cheapest electric cars when it arrives next year
A date for your diary! New Citroen e-C3 cut-price EV to be unveiled on 17 October
Citroen C3 exclusive image - front
News
13 Oct 2023

A date for your diary! New Citroen e-C3 cut-price EV to be unveiled on 17 October

Citroen plans to tackle the new Chinese players in the European car market with its new e-C3 electric supermini priced under £22,000
Back to the drawing board at Citroen with new You!, Plus and Max trim levels
Citroen trim range
News
4 Oct 2023

Back to the drawing board at Citroen with new You!, Plus and Max trim levels

You!, Plus and Max trim levels are designed to simplify the Citroen buying process
Top 10 cheapest cars to buy 2023
Cheapest cars - header image
Best cars & vans
15 Aug 2023

Top 10 cheapest cars to buy 2023

In need of a new car bargain? These are the cheapest cars on sale in the UK right now
Cheapest cars to run 2023
Cheapest cars to run - header
Best cars & vans
20 Jul 2023

Cheapest cars to run 2023

When it comes to total cost of ownership, cut-price entry-level models aren’t always the best. So what are the cheapest cars to run in the UK today?
Top 10 best superminis to buy 2023
Best superminis 2023
Best cars & vans
17 Jul 2023

Top 10 best superminis to buy 2023

It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2023
Most reliable small cars - header
Best cars & vans
17 Jul 2023

Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2023

We reveal the most reliable small cars you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey…
Dacia Sandero vs Citroen C3: 2023 twin test review
Dacia Sandero vs Citroen C3 2023 twin test review
Car group tests
20 Feb 2023

Dacia Sandero vs Citroen C3: 2023 twin test review

We line up superminis from Dacia and Citroen in our head-to-head road test to find the best-value option
Best new cars for under £200 per month
Best cars for £200 a month - header image
Best cars & vans
1 Feb 2023

Best new cars for under £200 per month

If you've got £200 to spend on a new car every month, here's our pick of the best options
New Citroen C3 Shine trim added to supermini’s 2022 line-up
Citroen C3 Shine - front
News
4 Aug 2022

New Citroen C3 Shine trim added to supermini’s 2022 line-up

The new Citroen C3 Shine trim level gets snazzy paint jobs and decent kit levels for £16,995
New 2022 Citroen C3 Elle unveiled with bespoke design touches
Citroen C3 Elle - front static
News
18 May 2022

New 2022 Citroen C3 Elle unveiled with bespoke design touches

Citroen has collaborated with Elle magazine to produce a new variant of the C3 hatchback, featuring unique styling details
New Citroen C3 You targets city car buyers with £12,995 price tag
Citroen C3 You - front
News
11 Apr 2022

New Citroen C3 You targets city car buyers with £12,995 price tag

The Citroen C3 You is the new entry-level model in the brand’s supermini range and it undercuts many cars in the segment below
Used Citroen C3 (Mk3, 2017-date) review
Citroen C3
Used car tests
7 Jan 2022

Used Citroen C3 (Mk3, 2017-date) review

There's more to the Citroen C3 Mk3 than funky styling, the French supermini offers practicality, comfort and a decent amount of technology
Citroen C3 vs Suzuki Swift: 2021 group test review
Citroen C3 vs Suzuki Swift
Car group tests
6 Nov 2021

Citroen C3 vs Suzuki Swift: 2021 group test review

The Citroen C3 and Suzuki Swift aim to prove cheap can also be cheerful, but which is the better supermini?
New special edition Citroen C3 Saint James launched
Citroen C3 Saint James
News
2 Jun 2021

New special edition Citroen C3 Saint James launched

French fashion label Saint James helps create special edition Citroen C3 that gets famous French brand's trademark blue-white-red logos both inside an…
New Citroen C3 2021 review
Citroen C3 - front
Road tests
12 Mar 2021

New Citroen C3 2021 review

The facelifted Citroen C3 supermini now has a revised engine range. We try out the tweaked PureTech 110
Citroen C3 - best superminis
Citroen C3 - best superminis
Best cars & vans
12 Nov 2020

Citroen C3 - best superminis

The Citroen C3 majors on comfort and is a strong contender in the supermini class
Citroen reveals 'Origins' special editions
Citroen C3 Citroen Origins
News
29 Jan 2019

Citroen reveals 'Origins' special editions

Cosmetic and equipment upgrades offered for the special versions of the C1, C3, C3 Aircross and C4 Cactus
Hyundai i20 vs Citroen C3 vs Nissan Micra
Hyundai vs Citroen vs Nissan
Car group tests
1 Sep 2018

Hyundai i20 vs Citroen C3 vs Nissan Micra

Does the new Hyundai i20 have what it takes to top the supermini class as it meets the Citroen C3 and Nissan Micra?
Long-term test review: Citroen C3
Citroen C3 - tech
Long-term tests
11 Jan 2018

Long-term test review: Citroen C3

Final report: we’re sad to say goodbye to our comfortable and equipment-laden supermini
Citroen C3 auto - best small automatic cars
Citroen C3 - front
Best cars & vans
2 Oct 2017

Citroen C3 auto - best small automatic cars

The C3 is a comfortable supermini that's well suited to an auto box
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content