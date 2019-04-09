Citroen C3 review

The latest Citroen C3 stands out from the rest of the small car crowd thanks to its funky styling and plethora of personalisation options. It’s frugal when it comes to fuel economy as well, and the ride is one of the softest in the supermini class, which makes the C3 a relaxing car to live with, but not the most fun to drive.

The technology on-board could be better, but you do get a decent amount of equipment for your money with the C3 and boot space is equally generous. Citroen's supermini is a solid choice for buyers who don't want to follow the crowd.

About the Citroen C3

The third-generation C3 arrived in 2016 and instantly erased memories of its disappointing predecessors. Following a mid-life refresh in 2020, the C3 looks even sharper and is now offered in You!, Plus and Max trims, while other special edition versions come and go from the range.

The Citroen C3 competes in one of the most hotly contested areas of the car market: superminis. So it’s going up against the likes of the Dacia Sandero, Peugeot 208, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo.

In truth though, the Citroen doesn’t really try to stand toe-to-toe with the Peugeot, Vauxhall or Volkswagen in their respective areas of strength. It doesn’t claim to be as agile as the 208 or the Corsa, or to be as refined as the Polo. But the C3 starts from under £13,500, making it one of the cheapest cars on sale right now and even able to undercut the Dacia Sandero. Its obvious value and unique style mean the C3 offers something distinctly different to its class competitors.

Other rivals for the Citroen C3 include the Hyundai i20 and Kia Rio, along with the Skoda Fabia and SEAT Ibiza from the Volkswagen Group family. The Renault Clio is one of the standout choices in the class, while the Mazda 2 and Toyota Yaris are both in the mix, too.

Running gear includes a platform that is a development of the old C3 Mk2. That's no bad thing as it provides a comfortable ride, while the more important running gear, such as the engines and gearboxes, are a lot fresher and offer good everyday running costs.

Petrol power comes from Citroen's versatile 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder engine, in 83 and 110 guises. The latter gives the C3 great performance, while economy is on a par with the less powerful engines courtesy of a standard-fit stop-start system. The 1.6-litre BlueHDi 100 diesel engine is no longer available on the price list.

All C3s are front-wheel drive and come with either a five or six-speed gearbox as standard. If you want an auto, your need to pick the PureTech 110 petrol in either Plus or top-spec Max trim, where an EAT6 auto is offered.

Frequently Asked Questions Is the Citroen C3 a good car? If you want a small car that majors on comfort and good fuel economy, then the C3 is hard to beat. Mid-spec Plus trim is the sweet spot in the range, saving you around £2,000 over a top-spec Max version, but still coming with extras such as 16-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. How efficient is the C3 in real-world driving? Whether you opt for the C3 1.2 PureTech in either 82bhp or 109bhp form, you'll still benefit from excellent fuel economy. Combined figures suggest around 45mpg to 59mpg (depending on which version you go for), which means it shouldn't be too difficult to achieve 50mpg+ on a mix of A-road, B-road and motorway driving. Does the Citroen C3 hold its value? The Citroen C3 hatchback is predicted to hold onto around 47-50 per cent of its original value after a typical three-year ownership period, which is on a par with the VW Polo and ahead of the Vauxhall Corsa.

