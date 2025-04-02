New Citroen C3 Hybrid now available as the latest model in the supermini range

Order books have opened for the new Citroen C3 Hybrid, which the company claims will offer the best comfort in its class, along with excellent value for money.

Like the all-electric e-C3, the 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year, the C3 Hybrid comes in two trim levels: entry-level Plus and better equipped Max. The former starts from £20,115 (making it £1,810 more than the pure-petrol C3), while the latter starts at £21,815.

Powering the new variant is Citroen’s Hybrid 110 set-up. This mates a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine to a 48V electric motor, with power going through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Despite having 109bhp (10bhp more than the pure-petrol car), the hybrid reaches the same 99mph top speed. However, with a 0-62mph time of 9.8 seconds, it is 0.8 seconds quicker to 62mph than the non-hybrid C3.

Citroen also claims the C3 Hybrid will emit 114g/km of CO2, less than the petrol C3’s 128g/km. A combined economy figure of 56.5mpg beats the petrol C3’s 52mpg as well.

The equipment levels mirror the rest of the C3 line-up so the C3 Hybrid Plus gets automatic LED headlights and LED daytime running lights, 17-inch diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels, a two-tone roof and interchangeable front and side colour clips. Max versions add LED rear lights, front foglights, tinted windows and electric rear windows.

Inside, you get Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ programme, which includes comfort-orientated seats that are coupled with hydraulic bump stops in the suspension for a more relaxed ride. As standard you also get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. On top of this, the Max trim level adds a heated ‘acoustic’ windscreen, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, reversing camera, auto-dimming rear mirror, integrated sat-nav and automatic air-conditioning.

