When you’re looking for a new car on a tight budget, chances are you’ll be focusing on the windscreen sticker prices for an array of city cars, superminis or small SUVs. You’ll probably also be looking at the latest PCP finance deals in the hope of saving some more money, but are you also considering the long game? Which models really are the cheapest cars to run over the long term?

The cost of owning any car isn’t just about the amount of money you need to find up front, you’ll also need to consider how much you’re likely to spend on running costs like insurance, fuel, maintenance and road tax over your whole ownership period.

It’s also worth remembering that you’ll get a chunk of money back when it’s time to sell, the difference between this sum and what you originally paid being the car’s depreciation.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Taking all of these factors into consideration produces a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) figure for any car. The TCO is a number that’s easy enough to work out after you’ve owned a car, but predicting the total ownership costs before you buy is a bit of a dark art.

How we calculate a car’s Total Cost of Ownership

To get an accurate figure on the Total Cost of Ownership, we’ve teamed up with the experts at car data firm CAP HPI, and with the benefit of their expertise and algorithms, we’ve come up with predictions for the cheapest new cars to run that are on sale right now.