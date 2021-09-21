Best value cars: where the smart car buyers are spending their cash

Shopping around for the best car deal is no easy task, and you might need to venture beyond the traditional channels of the manufacturer’s website and main dealer network to find it. There are all kinds of ways to buy a new car and even more offers and promotions designed to part you from your car budget.

But the best value cars are more than just cars at a great price. It’s the balance of a great car and a great deal that puts these models into the car buying sweet spot. We’ve scoured our Buy A Car service, which collates the top deals from the UK’s top dealers and leading leasing providers, to find the best bargains in six classes. All are from the more affordable end of the scale and can be leased for under £250 per month or financed on a Personal Contract Purchase deal for under £300 monthly.

We have also thoroughly tested each car on our list so our recommendations take the quality of the product into consideration as well as the price. You can be confident of getting the best options for your money. Read on to see our top value-for-money car picks from a range of classes below.

Best value city car: Dacia Spring

As one of the cheapest cars of any kind on sale, the Dacia Spring was always going to be in the running as our best value city car. What might surprise you is that we’ve chosen it over the Leapmotor T03, which beat the Spring in our recent twin test. And while the T03 is the better car (if a little less characterful), the Spring still seals the deal with Dacia’s current finance deals on the model: 0 per cent finance and a pretty small deposit that the average trade-in should be able to cover – £2,697 on the more desirable 64bhp car in Expression trim.