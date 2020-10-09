Skoda Octavia Estate review

Indeed, the spec is generous across the range, including sat-nav, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, wireless SmartLink for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control and wireless phone charging. There are also four USB-C ports (two in the front and two in the back), along with another one in the rearview mirror for charging a dashcam or aftermarket sat-nav.

Dimensions Length 4,698mm Width 1,829mm (2,003 including door mirrors) Height 1,468mm Number of seats 5 Boot space 640 litres, increasing to 1,700 litres with rear seats down

The sheer amount of cabin and boot space have always been key qualities of the Skoda Octavia Estate, and they remain so here – but are joined by plush, well-judged finishes across the entire range. There’s enough room up front for a six-foot adult to get comfortable, plus the driver has plenty of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel to get comfortable.

Much like the regular Octavia, the estate version has more rear leg room than the equivalent Volkswagen Golf, and the estate version has greater head room in the back, thus solving the slight issue taller rear passengers may have with the normal Octavia due to its sloping roof design.

The Estate boot comes in at a whopping 640 litres with the rear seats in place, and you can boost this to 1,700 litres by folding down the second row; either way, you have a capacity that trumps those of the Octavia’s obvious Stellantis competitors, the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer and the Peugeot 308 SW.

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Driver alert (fatigue sensor)

Front assist

Lane assist

Turn assist

Traffic sign recognition Euro NCAP safety rating - 5

Adult occupant protection - 89%

Child occupant protection - 84%

Vulnerable road user protection - 68%

Safety assist - 81%

The Skoda Octavia didn’t make the top 50 in our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, although the closely related Skoda Kodiaq finished 16th overall. Skoda will be disappointed to finish 23rd out of 32 in the manufacturer rankings, with the likes of Dacia, Suzuki and Alfa Romeo finishing higher. The Czech brand did better than a number of other manufacturers, including SEAT, Mercedes, Vauxhall, Audi, Renault, Volkswagen, Ford, Fiat and MG.

Safety experts Euro NCAP tested the hatchback version of the Skoda Octavia in 2022, awarding it a maximum five-star crash safety rating. There were strong category scores across the board, including 89 per cent for adult occupant protection and 84 per cent for child occupant protection.

Although the entry-level SE Technology trim features multiple airbags and a decent level of driver assistance systems, you’ll need to add the optional Assisted Drive Package for the likes of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. An Assisted Drive Package Plus pack is available on some models, adding blind spot monitoring and parking assistance.

The most obvious alternative to the Octavia Estate is the Skoda Octavia hatchback, which has a 600-litre boot. This can be increased to 1,555 litres with the rear seats folded down, making it a rival to some estate cars, not just family hatchbacks. Other alternatives include the nimble Ford Focus Estate, the stylish Peugeot 308 SW, the well-priced SEAT Leon Estate, the highly-efficient Toyota Corolla Touring Sports or, if you need something larger, the Skoda Superb Estate and Volkswagen Passat - the latter now only comes in estate form.