Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Skoda Octavia Estate review

The Skoda Octavia Estate is one of the best family cars around and an excellent alternative to an SUV

By:Gavin Braithwaite-Smith, John McIlroy
26 Sep 2024
Skoda Octavia Estate - front tracking15
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review cars
Price
£27,755 - £39,775
  • Massive boot
  • Economical petrol and diesel engines
  • Excellent on-board technology
  • Pricier than before
  • No plug-in hybrid version
  • Not exciting to drive
SPECIFICATIONS
Find your Skoda Octavia
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Buy with Carwow
Avg. Carwow saving £2,897 off RRP
Buy with Carwow
Leasing deals
From £257 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

Is the Skoda Octavia Estate a good car?

The Skoda Octavia Estate is a shining example of why families shouldn’t be so quick to order a new SUV. It takes everything that’s great about the Skoda Octavia hatchback and adds an even larger boot and an extra dollop of practicality to create one of the best-value family cars on sale today. This is especially true following the 2024 update, which includes a subtle facelift, a new fuel-efficient engine and more kit as standard. It’s even more upmarket than before, although the price reflects this.

Key specs

Fuel type

Petrol, diesel

Body style

5-door estate car

Powertrain

1.5-litre 4cyl turbocharged petrol, front-wheel drive
2.0-litre 4cyl turbocharged diesel, front-wheel drive

Safety

5-star Euro NCAP (2022)

Warranty

3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Skoda Octavia Estate cost?

The Skoda Octavia has always offered a superb blend of space, practicality and value for money, especially if you choose the estate version. Across continental Europe, it’s actually a bigger seller than the hatchback, so there’s a lot resting on the latest facelifted version.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The changes mirror those rolled out for the hatchback version, with a subtle facelift and some additions to the standard equipment list. On the outside, the restyling extended to new daytime running lights, a revised front bumper, fresh tail lights with an animated ‘welcome’ functionality, and some new alloy wheels and colour options.

Prices start from around £27,500, which makes the Octavia Estate around £1,000 more than the equivalent hatchback version. That price is based on the 114bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a manual gearbox in SE Technology trim. Choosing the dual-clutch transmission adds £2,000 to the price, while diesel prices start from around £30,000.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

SE L trim prices start from £32,250, while SportLine prices kick off around £33,000. The flagship Skoda Octavia vRS with a 261bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine costs £39,000, and we’ve covered that version in a separate review.

Skoda Octavia Estate - rear corner tracking15

Engines, performance & drive

Comfortable and refined, the Skoda Octavia Estate is the perfect family estate car

The most notable change can be found under the bonnet, where a new version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine has replaced the old 1.0-litre petrol motor. It produces 114bhp and 220Nm of torque, and is available - depending on the trim level - as a cheaper alternative to the 148bhp version. Both have a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is also available – and that boasts 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance to boost fuel economy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Perhaps more significantly for the load-lugging estate car market, Skoda continues to offer the Octavia Estate with a 2.0-litre motor in two states of tune, 114bhp and 148bhp. A six-speed manual is the standard gearbox on the lower-powered version, while the more potent configuration gets the seven-speed automatic, but does without the petrol model’s hybrid tech.

On the road, the 2.0 TDI does a terrific job of reminding you how effective a diesel powertrain can still be – deserving of far more sales, in fact, than it’s likely to get, given market trends. There’s more than 120Nm of additional torque here compared with the 1.5-litre 148bhp petrol, and even with the load bay relatively empty, you can certainly feel it. There’s more than enough shove from less than 1,500rpm, and in general, you’re done and dusted and up to the next gear before 2,700rpm, with the minimum of fuss.

Model 

Power

0-62mph

Top speed

Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI

114bhp

10.5 seconds

126mph

Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI

148bhp

8.5 seconds

142mph

Octavia Estate 2.0 TDI

148bhp

8.5 seconds

141mph

This, in turn, means that the gearbox is hopping around all over the place, but most of the time, it manages to perform the necessary manoeuvres smoothly and slickly. It’s best at a cruise, though if you decide to ramp up the pace and use the (cheap-feeling) shift paddles at the rear of the steering wheel, it’ll perform snappily. It’s at low speeds, as usual, where DSG can be exposed, with the occasional jerky shift or flare-up of driveline shunt – but these are relatively rare.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Even so, there’s no doubt that this engine makes the most sense if you’re planning to properly fill the Octavia Estate’s boot and/or all of its seats. It’s more than fast enough, and those reserves of low-down torque mean you’ll rarely have to rev the engine beyond its usual slightly raspy but generally inoffensive drone.

The heavier engine perhaps makes the diesel Octavia a teeny bit more nose-heavy, but its steering, handling and composure remain assured, if uninvolving. The best you can hope for, really, is the satisfaction of stroking the car down a fast, flowing road, because it will come unstuck by its own size and mass (as well as the gearbox) if you try to fling it around on twistier routes.

The body control of the SportLine edition is a little more focused than other trims. It gets suspension lowered by 15mm and 18-inch alloys as standard, but it wouldn’t be our top pick from the range, frankly; it’s not uncomfortable but there’s an undeniable murmur from beneath you, as the car picks up more road imperfections than any of its more conventionally set up stablemates would.

There’s a bit more road noise transmitted, too; we’d be inclined to stick with an SE L wagon on 17-inch wheels instead. Unless, that is, you’re desperate to have the slightly sportier look of SportLine, which is achieved through gloss-black trim elements and more aggressive bumpers.

Skoda Octavia Estate - side panning15

MPG, emissions & running costs

Efficient petrol and diesel engines deliver excellent fuel economy, but the plug-in hybrid option is no more

The most efficient petrol engine isn’t the smaller of the two, but the larger 148bhp. This is thanks to the combination of a dual-clutch transmission and mild-hybrid technology (badged e-Tec), which help to deliver as much as 57.5mpg on a combined cycle, depending on trim level and the size of the alloy wheels. The 48-volt starter generator helps save fuel by stopping the engine in traffic or when coasting, as well as delivering a small power boost to the engine when accelerating to reduce the amount of work it has to do, thus helping to save fuel.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you spend a lot of time driving in towns and cities, the 1.5-litre engine with mild-hybrid assistance makes a lot of sense, with figures between 52.mpg and 57.5mpg for the 148bhp motor, and 54.5mpg to 55.9mpg for the 114bhp version.

Predictably, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is even more economical, delivering between 57.7mpg and 66.0mpg, depending on the transmission, power output and trim level.

Model 

MPG

CO2

Insurance group

Octavia Estate 2.0 TDI 116 SE Technology

64.7mpg

115g/km

17E

Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI 150 SE L

51.4mpg

125g/km

20E

Octavia Estate 2.0 TDI 150 DSG SE L

61.2mpg

121g/km

22E

With the plug-in hybrid version no longer available – and no plans for Skoda to re-introduce it – company car drivers will most likely opt for one of the diesel engines, which emit between 114g/km and 128g/km of CO2, or head straight to rivals such as the Peugeot 308 SW or Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer that do still offer a plug-in option.

The Skoda Octavia Estate has low insurance ratings, starting in group 14E (out of 50) before rising to 22E for the 2.0 TDI in SE L trim. These ratings exclude the high-performance vRS version. Because no Octavia Estate costs more than £40,000, all models escape the premium surcharge for Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) road tax. However, you may have to be selective regarding the factory options you pick on premium trims in order to keep it under that £40,000 threshold. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

According to our expert data, there’s a bit of variance regarding expected resale values over three years or 36,000 miles. The 1.5 TSI 150 SportLine is only predicted to retain 36 per cent of its original value over this period, whereas the least powerful 2.0 TDI SE Technology is anticipated to maintain closer to 50 per cent.

Skoda Octavia Estate - dashboard15

Design, interior & technology

A recent facelift has improved an already very stylish car, with the latest tech and a more upmarket cabin

The entry point for the range, SE Technology, gets a whopping 13-inch infotainment screen, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and a plethora of high-powered USB-C ports – as well as 16-inch alloy wheels. It’s available in both diesel choices, but only the lower-powered petrol.

The SE L steps up to 17-inch wheels (not an issue for comfort, based on our experience with a pre-facelift car) and brings animated LED tail-lights, heating on the (two-spoke) steering wheel and windscreen, and a powered tailgate with gesture control. This is offered with both diesels again, but only the higher-powered petrol. The sporty-looking SportLine trim is restricted to just the high-powered petrol in manual form, and the 148bhp diesel auto.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

All models have a 13-inch touchscreen mounted at the top of the dashboard next to the instrument cluster. In common with other touchscreens in the Volkswagen Group, there’s no volume knob, but a slider function is located beneath the screen for adjusting the level. There are also no physical controls for the heating and ventilation, with the driver and passenger controls integrated into the bottom of the screen. The same is true of the controls for the heated seats, which are standard across the range.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Indeed, the spec is generous across the range, including sat-nav, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, wireless SmartLink for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control and wireless phone charging. There are also four USB-C ports (two in the front and two in the back), along with another one in the rearview mirror for charging a dashcam or aftermarket sat-nav.

Skoda Octavia Estate - boot15

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Skoda Octavia Estate is a supremely practical family car, with a large boot and lots of interior space

Dimensions

Length

4,698mm

Width

1,829mm (2,003 including door mirrors)

Height

1,468mm

Number of seats

5

Boot space 

640 litres, increasing to 1,700 litres with rear seats down

The sheer amount of cabin and boot space have always been key qualities of the Skoda Octavia Estate, and they remain so here – but are joined by plush, well-judged finishes across the entire range. There’s enough room up front for a six-foot adult to get comfortable, plus the driver has plenty of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel to get comfortable.

Much like the regular Octavia, the estate version has more rear leg room than the equivalent Volkswagen Golf, and the estate version has greater head room in the back, thus solving the slight issue taller rear passengers may have with the normal Octavia due to its sloping roof design.

The Estate boot comes in at a whopping 640 litres with the rear seats in place, and you can boost this to 1,700 litres by folding down the second row; either way, you have a capacity that trumps those of the Octavia’s obvious Stellantis competitors, the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer and the Peugeot 308 SW.

Skoda Octavia Estate - front static15

Safety & reliability

Excellent safety rating, although some driver assistance systems are reserved for high-spec models

Key standard safety features

Euro NCAP safety ratings

  • Driver alert (fatigue sensor)
  • Front assist
  • Lane assist
  • Turn assist
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - 5
  • Adult occupant protection - 89%
  • Child occupant protection - 84%
  • Vulnerable road user protection - 68% 
  • Safety assist - 81% 

The Skoda Octavia didn’t make the top 50 in our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, although the closely related Skoda Kodiaq finished 16th overall. Skoda will be disappointed to finish 23rd out of 32 in the manufacturer rankings, with the likes of Dacia, Suzuki and Alfa Romeo finishing higher. The Czech brand did better than a number of other manufacturers, including SEAT, Mercedes, Vauxhall, Audi, Renault, Volkswagen, Ford, Fiat and MG.

Safety experts Euro NCAP tested the hatchback version of the Skoda Octavia in 2022, awarding it a maximum five-star crash safety rating. There were strong category scores across the board, including 89 per cent for adult occupant protection and 84 per cent for child occupant protection.

Although the entry-level SE Technology trim features multiple airbags and a decent level of driver assistance systems, you’ll need to add the optional Assisted Drive Package for the likes of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. An Assisted Drive Package Plus pack is available on some models, adding blind spot monitoring and parking assistance.

Skoda Octavia Estate alternatives

The most obvious alternative to the Octavia Estate is the Skoda Octavia hatchback, which has a 600-litre boot. This can be increased to 1,555 litres with the rear seats folded down, making it a rival to some estate cars, not just family hatchbacks. Other alternatives include the nimble Ford Focus Estate, the stylish Peugeot 308 SW, the well-priced SEAT Leon Estate, the highly-efficient Toyota Corolla Touring Sports or, if you need something larger, the Skoda Superb Estate and Volkswagen Passat - the latter now only comes in estate form. 

Frequently Asked Questions

The Skoda Octavia Estate is covered by a three-year/60,000-mile warranty, although this can be extended to five years/100,000 miles for an additional cost. Rivals such as Hyundai and Kia offer coverage for five years and seven years, respectively.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.5 TSI SE Technology 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £27,755

Most Economical

  • Name
    2.0 TDI SE Technology 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £30,300

Fastest

  • Name
    2.0 TSI vRS 5dr DSG
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £39,775
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Octavia Estate

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate has bundles of space for £211 a month
Skoda Octavia Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate has bundles of space for £211 a month

The award-winning Octavia is a great family car and at this price it’s worthy of Deal of the Day status for 7 May
News
7 May 2024
Best car leasing deals 2024
Best car leasing deals header - January 2024

Best car leasing deals 2024

Car leasing can be a cheaper alternative to other kinds of car finance deal and help get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here are some gre…
Best cars & vans
11 Jan 2024
Best used estate cars 2024
Best used estate cars - header image

Best used estate cars 2024

Our list of the best used estate cars will help you find a super-practical and affordable family car
Best cars & vans
10 Jan 2024
Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2024
Best cars for dog owners - header

Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2024

Our dogs deserve the best, so here are the cars that’ll keep their tails wagging.
Best cars & vans
1 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: Award-winning Skoda Octavia Estate for under £200 a month
Skoda Octavia Estate - front cornering

Deal of the Day: Award-winning Skoda Octavia Estate for under £200 a month

One of our favourite cars - in spacious estate form – can cost you just £194 a month
News
25 Oct 2023
Peugeot 308 SW vs Skoda Octavia Estate: 2022 twin test review
Peugeot 308 SW vs Skoda Octavia Estate - tracking

Peugeot 308 SW vs Skoda Octavia Estate: 2022 twin test review

The new Peugeot 308 SW injects some style into the compact estate car class, but is it also a better load-lugger than the Skoda Octavia?
Car group tests
19 Nov 2022
Estate Car of the Year 2022: Skoda Octavia Estate
Skoda Octavia Estate - New Car Awards 2022

Estate Car of the Year 2022: Skoda Octavia Estate

The Skoda Octavia Estate is the 2022 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year, with the BMW 3 Series Touring and MG 5 EV commended
Awards
6 Jul 2022
Estate Car of the Year 2021: Skoda Octavia Estate
Skoda Octavia Estate - header

Estate Car of the Year 2021: Skoda Octavia Estate

The Skoda Octavia Estate is the 2021 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year, with the BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes E-Class Estate commended
Awards
7 Jul 2021
Estate Car of the Year 2020: Skoda Octavia Estate

Estate Car of the Year 2020: Skoda Octavia Estate

The Skoda Octavia Estate is the 2020 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year, with the BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes E-Class Estate commended
News
13 Oct 2020
Skoda Octavia Estate review
skoda octavia estate tracking front

Skoda Octavia Estate review

The Skoda Octavia Estate has been updated, but it still offers huge value for money and space
In-depth reviews
1 Sep 2020
Skoda Octavia Estate vs Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Skoda Octavia Estate vs Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Skoda’s new Octavia Estate has moved upmarket. We find out if it’s a better wagon than the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
Car group tests
4 Jul 2020
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skoda Octavia Estate 2.0 TDI SE L First Edition 2020 review
Skoda Octavia Estate - front cornering

Skoda Octavia Estate 2.0 TDI SE L First Edition 2020 review

The new family Skoda Octavia Estate ramps up the practicality and quality
Road tests
17 Jun 2020
Kia Ceed SW vs Renault Megane ST vs Skoda Octavia Estate
Kia Ceed SW vs Renault Megane Sport Tourer vs Skoda Octavia Estate - header

Kia Ceed SW vs Renault Megane ST vs Skoda Octavia Estate

Family estate buyers have never had it so good. We test the Kia Ceed SW against the Renault Megane Sport Tourer and Skoda Octavia Estate
Car group tests
17 Aug 2019
Ford Focus Estate vs Skoda Octavia Estate vs VW Golf Estate
ford focus estate vs skoda octavia estate vs vw golf estate header

Ford Focus Estate vs Skoda Octavia Estate vs VW Golf Estate

Not everyone wants an SUV, so we see if Ford’s practical new Focus Estate can chop down VW and Skoda rivals
Car group tests
21 Jan 2019
New Skoda Octavia Estate 1.5 petrol 2017 review
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI - front

New Skoda Octavia Estate 1.5 petrol 2017 review

We try the facelifted Skoda Octavia Estate with the brand's new 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine
Road tests
13 Oct 2017
New Skoda Octavia Estate 2017 facelift review
Skoda Octavia Estate 2017 facelift front

New Skoda Octavia Estate 2017 facelift review

Skoda's Octavia Estate remains a family car that can tick all the boxes, put them its the boot and drive away, economically.
Road tests
4 Apr 2017
Skoda Octavia Estate GreenLine - best tax-free cars

Skoda Octavia Estate GreenLine - best tax-free cars

Best cars & vans
26 Jan 2017
Vauxhall Astra ST vs Skoda Octavia Estate vs Peug
Vauxhall Astra ST vs Skoda Octavia Estate vs Peugeot 308 SW - header

Vauxhall Astra ST vs Skoda Octavia Estate vs Peug

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer mixes space and smart looks, but can it beat Peugeot and Skoda’s estate offerings?
Car group tests
1 May 2016
Skoda Octavia Estate 2.0 TDI Elegance: long-term test review
Skoda Octavia Estate LT test - SEAT Leon ST

Skoda Octavia Estate 2.0 TDI Elegance: long-term test review

Final report: Our man finds it hard to pick between the Skoda Octavia Estate and SEAT Leon ST
Long-term tests
5 Nov 2014
Skoda Octavia 4x4 Estate review

Skoda Octavia 4x4 Estate review

Class-leading Skoda 4x4 Estate makes even bigger impression with four-wheel drive
Road tests
3 May 2014
Skoda Octavia Estate vs rivals
Skoda Octavia Estate vs rivals

Skoda Octavia Estate vs rivals

We see if the Skoda Octavia Estate can fend off competition from the Volkswagen Golf Estate and Kia Cee'd Sportswagon
Car group tests
27 Nov 2013
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.6 TDI
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.6 TDI front action

Skoda Octavia Estate 1.6 TDI

We drive the new Skoda Octavia Estate on UK roads for the first time
Road tests
12 Jun 2013
Skoda Octavia Estate 4x4

Skoda Octavia Estate 4x4

A new all-wheel-drive system adds yet another string to the brilliant Skoda Octavia Estate's bow
Road tests
10 May 2013
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content