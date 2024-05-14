Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Road tests

New Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift review: entry-level hatch is great value

Entry-level trim could be the sweet in the updated Skoda Octavia's range

by: John McIlroy
19 Jun 2024
Skoda Octavia UK - front18
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Verdict

There's a terrific honesty to the latest Skoda Octavia in base trim. It brings a surprisingly generous line-up of standard kit and is a smooth, comfy performer on the road. Plus of course, it offers every bit as much space as the more expensive versions. That makes it a bit of a star, in our book – and potentially the best model in the entire range, as well as the cheapest.

The Skoda Octavia is a practical car, regardless of whether it’s an estate or a saloon. But can you pick a model right at the bottom of the range and still feel like you’re getting a satisfying product? This evaluation of the entry-level petrol model should give us a good idea.

SE Technology is the starting point for new Octavias, and as we’ve noted in our review of the Sportline estate, it doesn’t exactly want for equipment. Climb aboard and yes, you might find the front cabin lacks a few of the visual flourishes that
you get in posher versions, but there’s still a neat finish on the dash. Indeed, the metallic-effect strip that runs right across the centre of the facia does an extremely good job of breaking up the greys and blacks and brightening the overall look.

The tech doesn’t feel outclassed either, with the same 13-inch infotainment system – the kind of set-up that would have been unthinkable in a base-level family car as recently as 12 months ago. Even heated seats are included – a seemingly luxurious addition at this level. Also standard are parking sensors, but that’s a more sensible feature, given that the Octavia is longer than pretty much anything else in the class. You soon realise that huge boot ends a relatively long way behind you.

Skoda Octavia UK - rear18

Perhaps the best news of all is that SE Technology versions sit on mere 16-inch wheels, and they give the Octavia, with its comparatively long wheelbase, a terrific ability to soak up bumps and scarred road surfaces. There’s so much squidgy sidewall to help cushion impacts from below that the cheapest iteration of the Skoda really is the most comfortable version available.

Of course, this spec is available only with the more modest of the car’s petrol engines – but the 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit, complete with cylinder deactivation to boost fuel economy, is well proven from the previous version of the car. 

The same can be said for the dual-clutch transmission; as is often the case, it’s not the smoothest when you’re trying
to perform low-speed manoeuvres, but in general it does a good job of jumping between ratios slickly and quickly. You’d never describe the Octavia 1.5 as rapid, but it’s brisk enough when it needs to be.

Nor, of course, is it the last word in driver involvement; this isn’t a car you buy with dynamic thrills in mind. But it has better cabin space and boot capacity than pretty much anything else in the class – and that’s what really counts.

Model:Skoda Octavia SE Tech 1.5 150PS DSG
Price:£28,815
Powertrain:1.5-litre 4cyl turbo petrol
Power/torque:148bhp/220Nm
Transmission:Seven-speed dual-clutch auto, front-wheel drive
0-62mph:10.6 seconds
Top speed:126mph
Economy/CO2:57.5mpg/112g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,698/2,003/1,470mm
On sale:Now
John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

