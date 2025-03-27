While the humble hatchback has fallen a bit out of favour in recent years due to the might of the SUV, many of these models still perform tremendously well as family cars. In some cases, their smaller stature can make them a bit cheaper to run, too, as well as easier to manoeuvre and park. There aren’t quite as many hatchbacks on the market as there once were, but many of the ones that remain offer plenty of tempting qualities.

For a budget of around £26,000, you can pick up a brand-new Skoda Octavia — which just so happens to be our reigning Family Car of the Year — and this offers oodles of practicality and comfort all wrapped up in a very sensible package. However, if you prefer a bit more pizazz and prestige from your car, you could pick up a three-year-old Mercedes A-Class for around the same price.

So, new or used, which option is the best? Our expert road testers have given their verdict on both options in order to help you pick the very best buy.

New: Skoda Octavia