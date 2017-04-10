New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car

Verdict

More power and a superior interior make the fourth-gen Skoda Octavia vRS facelift one of our favourite high-performance hatchbacks. It’s neither searingly quick nor outrageously entertaining, yet it has more than enough pace and poise than anyone could need on the road. Strong in all departments and notably weak in none, it’s a fantastic, fast family car.

You know what you’re getting with a Skoda Octavia vRS these days – with almost 46,000 examples of the rapid Czech motor sold in the UK across the previous three Octavia generations and the pre-facelift Mk4 too, its appealing blend of practicality, easy-going manners and admirable on-road pace has made it a big hit for Skoda since it first appeared in 2001.

So, for this updated version of the fourth-generation car, the company has wisely decided not to be too drastic with its midlife update. However, the changes Skoda has wrought are worthwhile and only polish what was already a gem of a performance car to an even higher lustre in the process.

Like any other Octavia, the vRS now has revised exterior looks. As it’s the flagship model, this means it gains the LED Matrix headlights with ‘Crystallinium’ signatures. In plainer speak, that basically equates to fancy, angular daytime running lights being standard-fit.