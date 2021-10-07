Volkswagen Golf GTI review: a smart and sophisticated hot hatch
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI remains an impressive hot hatch all-rounder
The Mk8 Golf GTI delivers the perfect balance between day-to-day usability and hot hatch performance thrills. Other rivals offer more power and driver focus, but the truth is that the GTI will be quick enough for most and brings a level of comfort that continues to elevate it above the competition.
The iconic GTI badge still counts for a lot these days, but buyers will have to weigh-up their priorities as to whether they are seeking a more visceral driving experience or something easier to use as a daily driver. Beware though; perceived quality in the cabin isn’t as good as you might expect, while just a few choice options will see the Golf GTI’s price rise towards the £45,000 mark. A refreshed model due later this year will provide some welcome updates, which is rather timely as the the legendary performance hatch celebrates its 50th birthday in 2024.
About the Volkswagen Golf GTI
What can you say about the Volkswagen Golf GTI that hasn’t already been said before? After eight generations spanning over 45 years, the GTI remains the default choice if you’re after something quick and classy that can still take care of most families' everyday motoring needs.
As Volkswagen heads towards an electrified future, the Mk8 Golf GTI arrived using the same MQB architecture and 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as its predecessor. That’s no bad thing, though, because the 7th generation car proved itself to be a pretty complete performer and one of the more highly regarded models to have worn the iconic GTI badge.
VW has bestowed the latest GTI with the same 242bhp output as the Mk7’s Performance Pack version, the extra 20 or so horses helping to keep the Golf competitive with a slew of talented hot hatch rivals waiting in the wings.
More reviews
Car group tests
- Volkswagen Golf vs Skoda Octavia: 2023 twin test review
- Honda Civic Type R vs Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years: 2023 twin test review
- Vauxhall Astra vs Ford Focus vs Volkswagen Golf: 2022 group test review
- Peugeot 308 vs Kia Ceed vs Volkswagen Golf: 2022 group test review
In-depth reviews
Road tests
The MINI JCW offers plenty of driving fun, but its compact three-door body and firm ride might be too much of a compromise for buyers seeking a little more day-to-day practicality. Meanwhile, the five-door Ford Focus ST and Skoda Octavia vRS offer more space and enough dynamic ability to live up to the ‘all the car you could ever need’ billing.
More powerful hatches such as the Hyundai i30N, Cupra Leon and Honda Civic Type R are likely to go head-to-head with the 296bhp Golf GTI Clubsport model, while if you’re after the advantages of two extra driven wheels, then you also have the Mercedes AMG A 35 4Matic, BMW M135i xDrive and Audi S3 Quattro to consider alongside the even more potent 316bhp, four-wheel-drive Golf R. There is, of course, the obvious hefty premium to pay for these models over the standard front-wheel-drive GTI, with the performance range rounded off by the limited 328bhp Golf R 20 Years, priced at more than £50,000.
Three-door Golf GTI models are no longer sold from new and, while the six-speed manual gearbox is still present, the soon-to-be available facelifted model will only feature a seven-speed, DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Golf GTI features generous levels of standard kit, including 18-inch alloys, integrated sat-nav, adaptive cruise control, climate control, a heated steering wheel and keyless entry. You’ll need almost £40,000 to put the standard car on your drive, while the more powerful GTI Clubsport costs around an extra £2,500.
Which Is Best
Cheapest
- Name2.0 TSI GTI 5dr DSG
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£29,045
Most Economical
- Name2.0 TSI GTI 5dr DSG
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£29,045
Fastest
- Name2.0 TSI 300 GTI Clubsport 45 5dr DSG
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£41,580
In this review
- 1Verdict - currently readingThe eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI remains an impressive hot hatch all-rounder
- 2Engines, performance and driveThe eighth-generation Golf GTI is still great to drive; with strong power reserves and an array of engineering trickery
- 3MPG, CO2 and running costsThe Golf GTI delivers strong fuel economy, while overall running costs should be reasonable for a hot hatch
- 4Interior, design and technologyVolkswagen has equipped the Golf GTI with generous levels of standard kit, although some of the on-board tech isn’t all that user friendly
- 5Practicality, comfort and boot spaceThe Volkswagen Golf GTI remains supremely easy to live with and features lots of practical touches as standard
- 6Reliability and safetyExceptional levels of safety equipment and a top Euro NCAP rating should prove reassuring for Golf GTI buyers