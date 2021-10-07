Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Volkswagen Golf GTI review: a smart and sophisticated hot hatch

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI remains an impressive hot hatch all-rounder

by: Paul Adam
22 Mar 2024
VW Golf GTI - Mk816
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£30,155 to £39,755
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Still great to drive
  • Decent efficiency
  • Easy to live with
  • Expensive options
  • Some dubious cabin materials
  • Fussy infotainment system
Advertisement

The Mk8 Golf GTI delivers the perfect balance between day-to-day usability and hot hatch performance thrills. Other rivals offer more power and driver focus, but the truth is that the GTI will be quick enough for most and brings a level of comfort that continues to elevate it above the competition.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The iconic GTI badge still counts for a lot these days, but buyers will have to weigh-up their priorities as to whether they are seeking a more visceral driving experience or something easier to use as a daily driver. Beware though; perceived quality in the cabin isn’t as good as you might expect, while just a few choice options will see the Golf GTI’s price rise towards the £45,000 mark. A refreshed model due later this year will provide some welcome updates, which is rather timely as the the legendary performance hatch celebrates its 50th birthday in 2024. 

About the Volkswagen Golf GTI

What can you say about the Volkswagen Golf GTI that hasn’t already been said before? After eight generations spanning over 45 years, the GTI remains the default choice if you’re after something quick and classy that can still take care of most families' everyday motoring needs.

As Volkswagen heads towards an electrified future, the Mk8 Golf GTI arrived using the same MQB architecture and 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as its predecessor. That’s no bad thing, though, because the 7th generation car proved itself to be a pretty complete performer and one of the more highly regarded models to have worn the iconic GTI badge.

VW has bestowed the latest GTI with the same 242bhp output as the Mk7’s Performance Pack version, the extra 20 or so horses helping to keep the Golf competitive with a slew of talented hot hatch rivals waiting in the wings.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

The MINI JCW offers plenty of driving fun, but its compact three-door body and firm ride might be too much of a compromise for buyers seeking a little more day-to-day practicality. Meanwhile, the five-door Ford Focus ST and Skoda Octavia vRS offer more space and enough dynamic ability to live up to the ‘all the car you could ever need’ billing.

Volkswagen Golf GTI - rear16

More powerful hatches such as the Hyundai i30N, Cupra Leon and Honda Civic Type R are likely to go head-to-head with the 296bhp Golf GTI Clubsport model, while if you’re after the advantages of two extra driven wheels, then you also have the Mercedes AMG A 35 4Matic, BMW M135i xDrive and Audi S3 Quattro to consider alongside the even more potent 316bhp, four-wheel-drive Golf R. There is, of course, the obvious hefty premium to pay for these models over the standard front-wheel-drive GTI, with the performance range rounded off by the limited 328bhp Golf R 20 Years, priced at more than £50,000.

Three-door Golf GTI models are no longer sold from new and, while the six-speed manual gearbox is still present, the soon-to-be available facelifted model will only feature a seven-speed, DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Golf GTI features generous levels of standard kit, including 18-inch alloys, integrated sat-nav, adaptive cruise control, climate control, a heated steering wheel and keyless entry. You’ll need almost £40,000 to put the standard car on your drive, while the more powerful GTI Clubsport costs around an extra £2,500.

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    2.0 TSI GTI 5dr DSG
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £29,045

Most Economical

  • Name
    2.0 TSI GTI 5dr DSG
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £29,045

Fastest

  • Name
    2.0 TSI 300 GTI Clubsport 45 5dr DSG
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £41,580
See More Stats
In this review
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

