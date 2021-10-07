The Mk8 Golf GTI delivers the perfect balance between day-to-day usability and hot hatch performance thrills. Other rivals offer more power and driver focus, but the truth is that the GTI will be quick enough for most and brings a level of comfort that continues to elevate it above the competition.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The iconic GTI badge still counts for a lot these days, but buyers will have to weigh-up their priorities as to whether they are seeking a more visceral driving experience or something easier to use as a daily driver. Beware though; perceived quality in the cabin isn’t as good as you might expect, while just a few choice options will see the Golf GTI’s price rise towards the £45,000 mark. A refreshed model due later this year will provide some welcome updates, which is rather timely as the the legendary performance hatch celebrates its 50th birthday in 2024.

About the Volkswagen Golf GTI

What can you say about the Volkswagen Golf GTI that hasn’t already been said before? After eight generations spanning over 45 years, the GTI remains the default choice if you’re after something quick and classy that can still take care of most families' everyday motoring needs.

As Volkswagen heads towards an electrified future, the Mk8 Golf GTI arrived using the same MQB architecture and 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as its predecessor. That’s no bad thing, though, because the 7th generation car proved itself to be a pretty complete performer and one of the more highly regarded models to have worn the iconic GTI badge.

VW has bestowed the latest GTI with the same 242bhp output as the Mk7’s Performance Pack version, the extra 20 or so horses helping to keep the Golf competitive with a slew of talented hot hatch rivals waiting in the wings.