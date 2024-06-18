New Volkswagen Golf GTI gets cheaper, plug-in hybrid Golf GTE gets 82-mile electric range

Pricing for the new facelifted Volkswagen Golf GTI has been confirmed. The iconic hot hatch will now start from £38,900, which in a surprise twist, is actually around £1,000 less than it was before the facelift. The plug-in hybrid Golf GTE, meanwhile, now offers a pure-electric range of over 80 miles.

The Golf GTI gained an extra 20bhp as part of its mid-life refresh, meaning its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine now produces 261bhp, and can sprint from 0 to 62mph in just 5.9 seconds – compared to 6.2 seconds before. Unfortunately, it’s only available with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Styling tweaks include a reshaped front bumper with a new honeycomb pattern for the grille, an illuminated VW logo on the nose, redesigned headlight and tail-lights, and a new set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels. Of course, the GTI’s famous red stripe on the upper grille remains.

The interior now incorporates a free-standing 12.9-inch touchscreen with a simplified infotainment system and ChatGPT integration. Premium sports seats with the distinctive GTI check pattern feature along with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display behind the steering wheel, which now has physical buttons in response to customer feedback. Other standard kit includes keyless access, heated front seats, three-zone air conditioning, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and traffic jam assist.