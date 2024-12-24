Volkswagen Golf vs itself: original Mk1 head-to-head with today’s Mk8.5

We’re guessing most people reading this won’t remember much about 1974 – the year in which President Nixon was forced to resign following the Watergate scandal, Muhammad Ali beat George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle, and West Germany scored victory in the football World Cup again, having first won it in 1954.

Equally significantly, on 29 March ’74 Volkswagen built its first Golf, the model tasked with replacing the mighty Beetle, VW’s ‘car of the people’ and easily its most popular – and lucrative – vehicle up to then. The newcomer was named not after the game but, instead, the Gulf Stream climactic event. Probably. Some VW historians reckon the car might actually have been so-designated after a horse belonging to one of Wolfsburg’s top brass at the time: no one at the company seems sure which particular origin story is true.

Whatever or whoever it was named after, the car designed by Italdesign’s Giorgetto Giugiaro was born fully five decades ago this year, since when it hasn’t looked back. Now in its 10th iteration, if you count the Mk7.5 and the latest Mk8.5 versions as models within their own right, the Golf has become the world’s third biggest-selling model, with more than 37 million being bought worldwide thus far. Half a century after its invention, the hatch still defines VW as a car company: as the car company, as far as many Europeans are concerned.

It’s also one of the most influential models ever when it comes to placing cutting-edge engineering in the hands of the many, rather than just the few. It’s pioneered a lot of tech for the mainstream over the decades, including anti-lock brakes, five, six and seven-speed gearboxes, including the dual-clutch system, air-conditioning, airbags... you name it. Across the years the Golf has consistently introduced game-changing tech to the common man and woman, long before its key competitors.