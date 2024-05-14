New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport hot hatch reveal just days away

We were introduced to the facelifted Golf GTI hot hatch earlier this year, but on 31 May at the Nürburgring 24 Hours race, the covers will be torn off the new updated version of its more extreme sibling: the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport.

The regular GTI did get a slight power bump as part of its mid-life refresh, up from 242bhp to 261bhp, however the brand hasn’t confirmed whether the Clubsport will be producing any more than the 296bhp in the out-going model. It seems unlikely, but we can certainly hope.

All we know at the moment is that the GTI Clubsport is set to retain its title as the fastest front-wheel drive Golf variant. Like before, power will be produced by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

To handle the amount of power going to the front wheels, the Clubsport gets a limited slip differential, which may also be updated for the new model, plus specific steering and suspension tuning.

While Volkswagen is keeping schtum about what’s going on under the bonnet, it’s been much more forthcoming about the styling changes it's made. The front bumper has been redesigned, along with the LED headlights, while the VW logo on the nose is now illuminated. The tail-lights have also been updated, and there’s a large roof spoiler for extra downforce.

A new 19-inch ‘Queenstown’ alloy wheel design, with five oval semi-circles, is reminiscent of the classic Detroit wheel design that was introduced by the Mk5 Golf GTI. Alternatively, the new GTI Clubsport will be available with fresh 19-inch 'Warmenau' forged wheels, which weigh only eight kilograms each, reducing unsprung mass and helping with performance.

Like the rest of the Golf range, the Clubsport’s interior is benefiting from a new infotainment system that’s meant to be more intuitive, and will be running on a new 12.9-inch free-standing touchscreen. It’s also getting a new multifunction sports steering wheel, and Volkswagen’s voice assistant IDA with Chat GPT integration.

Are you excited for the new Volkswagen Golf GTI?