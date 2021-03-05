New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review: FWD hot hatch fun

Verdict

There’s nothing old-school about the amount of technology underneath the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport, but the driving experience it helps create definitely has something of the classic hot hatch about it. In the age of two-tonne electric SUVs doing 0-62mph in five seconds, a hot hatch needs more than raw pace, and the Clubsport is a compelling blend of performance and tactility. The modern Golf package still isn’t without its flaws but improvements to this facelifted version put the Clubsport up with the very best FWD hot hatches.

Volkswagen’s Clubsport brand is fast becoming something of a hot-hatch institution. By taking the everyman VW Golf GTI then sprinkling on some extra immediacy and aggression, it produces products that hit the right notes with those who appreciate the finer points of a car’s driving experience.

The Mk8.5 facelifted version is no different. A honed hot Golf tweaked in key areas to be more involving, the Clubsport is a markedly different proposition to the all-wheel-drive Golf R that sits £1,700 above it in the range, just as it is from the stock Golf GTI that’s £2,300 below. All these cars, though, have now progressed from their pre-facelift Mk8 guises.

Ultimately there’s something to be said for each of the trio, but the Clubsport delivers best on the classic front-wheel-drive hot hatch formula for the more enthusiastic driver. A 296bhp version of VW’s long-serving 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo unit sits in the nose giving a 5.6-second 0-62mph time. Top speed is 166mph when the optional GTI Performance Package is installed, or 155mph when it isn’t.

This has never been a particularly charismatic engine – the sound just gets louder rather than particularly tuneful as the revs rise – but it’s always been smooth, flexible across a wide rev range, and eager. With torque rated at 400Nm available between 2,000 and 5,200rpm and a new turbo with a ‘preload’ function to keep it spinning for improved response, it’s still all of the above.