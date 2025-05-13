It’s official: the first fully electric Volkswagen Golf GTI is under development. This is undoubtedly a crucial moment for this iconic hot hatchback and, in order to keep the scepticism of some fans at bay, VW CEO Thomas Schäfer has promised that the new EV will “be a monster car”.

We’re yet to hear the exact date when the new GTI is expected to arrive, but in the meantime, we do know that VW will continue to update the current Golf until at least 2030.

Conceptual work on the new model is already well underway, though, and while VW is remaining pretty tight-lipped about the details, Schäfer has told Auto Express that he’s “very happy with the progress”, adding: “It’s cool. You can make it exciting. It has to be exciting, it has to be authentic. It has to be a [true] GTI.”

Confidence certainly seems high at this early stage, and it needs to be because this is by far one of the most important and beloved cars to wear a Volkswagen badge. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI so far.

New Volkswagen Golf GTI powertrain and performance

We know that the new GTI will be front-wheel drive, despite its closest electric sibling – the ID.3 GTX – having a 322bhp motor driving the rear wheels. That’s around 60bhp more than today’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol GTI, but it’s possible that the e-GTI will match its stepchange in power, because of an electric motor’s ability to precisely control the torque at each wheel.

The first electric Golf R – also being planned, according to Schäfer – will have the capacity to come with another power leap, with drive being applied to all four wheels.