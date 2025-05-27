Car Deal of the Day: Bag the iconic Volkswagen Golf GTI for under £300 a month

Illustrious heritage

Fun to drive; 261bhp

Just £294.10 a month

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been a go-to hot hatchback for 50 years, on account of its perfect blend of performance, practicality and pleasingly discreet styling.

Naturally, with such a pedigree, you wouldn't expect to get a GTI for pennies. But, our Deal of the Day might go some way to change your expectations.

Advertisement - Article continues below

First Vehicle Leasing, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the spicy hatch for just £294.10 – that's the cheapest we've seen it for, well, we can't remember.

This two-year deal requires £3,828.15 to be put down first as an initial payment – a bit chunky, yes, but this helps to keep the monthly payments down. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be tweaked up to 8,000 a year for £16.40 a month.

At the heart of the GTI is its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that pumps out 261bhp. If that sounds a lot, then it is – the most recent update for the Golf, the Mk8.5, saw a near 20bhp power hike over its predecessor.

Thanks to that, along with a snappy seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox (there's no manual option available any more), 0-62mph takes a rather rapid 5.9 seconds, and top speed is limited to 155mph.

The main reason the GTI is so brilliant is how well rounded it is. It's just as at home on the school run on tight, congested city streets, as it is threading together twisting country roads.

Being a high-spec model in the Golf range, the GTI gets plenty of bells and whistles. Standard equipment includes matrix LED headlights, LED rear lights with 'dynamic' indicators, heated front seats, and 30-colour ambient lighting. And, because it's a GTI, the seats are trimmed in 'Jacara' check cloth.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf GTI leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf GTI hub page.

Check out the Volkswagen Golf GTI deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…