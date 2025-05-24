Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer gives you practicality, style and EV power for £228 a month

Smart interior

Ford is in the midst of giving some of its iconic nameplates EV power – we’ve had the Mustang Mach-E, the Capri and now this, the Explorer. Granted, the Explorer SUV was never a household name like the others, but we think the crossover might be the best electric car Ford currently makes – and the great news is you can get one for just £228 a month.

This lease deal we found from VIP Gateway via the Auto Express Find A Car service is based over two years with a £228 monthly payment preceded by a £3,003 initial deposit. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit – although if you want to extend this to 10,000 miles, it’ll cost an extra £34 a month.

Despite only having the smaller 52kWh battery, this Explorer is good for a useful 233 miles of range. Compared to the larger and more pricey 77kWh unit also offered with the Explorer, the 52kWh model actually features faster recharging thanks to a 145kW maximum providing a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 25 minutes.

With its 168bhp and 310Nm of torque, the base-level Ford Explorer isn’t the quickest EV around, taking 8.7 seconds to get to 62mph. However, it is noticeably rear-driven and surprisingly fun in the bends – much more so than the Volkswagen ID.4 with which the Ford shares the same MEB platform.

In the solid-feeling cabin, you’ll find Ford has gone to great lengths to make the Explorer feel different to its Volkswagen sibling. This is most obvious with the huge portrait-oriented 14.6-inch central screen that can actually slide to reveal a ‘secret’ cubby hole.

It might be the base Style variant, but there’s a perfectly acceptable equipment list here, too, with a rear-view camera, dual-zone air-conditioning, 19-inch wheels and LED lights front and rear among the highlights.

