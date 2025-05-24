Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer gives you practicality, style and EV power for £228 a month

Family-friendly SUV is arguably Ford’s best electric car, and great value, too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 May

By:Alastair Crooks
24 May 2025
Ford Explorer - front cornering
  • Smart interior
  • Fun to drive
  • £228 a month

Ford is in the midst of giving some of its iconic nameplates EV power – we’ve had the Mustang Mach-E, the Capri and now this, the Explorer. Granted, the Explorer SUV was never a household name like the others, but we think the crossover might be the best electric car Ford currently makes – and the great news is you can get one for just £228 a month.

This lease deal we found from VIP Gateway via the Auto Express Find A Car service is based over two years with a £228 monthly payment preceded by a £3,003 initial deposit. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit – although if you want to extend this to 10,000 miles, it’ll cost an extra £34 a month.

Despite only having the smaller 52kWh battery, this Explorer is good for a useful 233 miles of range. Compared to the larger and more pricey 77kWh unit also offered with the Explorer, the 52kWh model actually features faster recharging thanks to a 145kW maximum providing a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 25 minutes. 

With its 168bhp and 310Nm of torque, the base-level Ford Explorer isn’t the quickest EV around, taking 8.7 seconds to get to 62mph. However, it is noticeably rear-driven and surprisingly fun in the bends – much more so than the Volkswagen ID.4 with which the Ford shares the same MEB platform. 

In the solid-feeling cabin, you’ll find Ford has gone to great lengths to make the Explorer feel different to its Volkswagen sibling. This is most obvious with the huge portrait-oriented 14.6-inch central screen that can actually slide to reveal a ‘secret’ cubby hole.

Ford Explorer - dashboard

It might be the base Style variant, but there’s a perfectly acceptable equipment list here, too, with a rear-view camera, dual-zone air-conditioning, 19-inch wheels and LED lights front and rear among the highlights. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Explorer leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Explorer hub page.

Check out the Ford Explorer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

