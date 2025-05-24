Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer brings bold looks and family-size space for £236 a month

Chunky looks; well-equipped

233-mile range

Just £235.88 a month

While the revival of the Ford Capri might have caused more than a few eyebrows to raise, its sister car the Ford Explorer is the model that is really helping the Blue Oval switch on to electric.

Why? Well, the Explorer is starting to become a popular sight on UK roads, with buyers seemingly flocking to the car’s chunky styling and competitive electric driving range.

Great lease deals such as this one are surely helping, too. AA Lease is offering the electric SUV for just £235.88 a month right now, after an initial payment of £3,100.56.

It’s a two-year deal with mileage capped to 5,000 a year, but nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year costs just under £20 a month extra.

Ford has recently expanded the Explorer range with this 52kWh battery model to offer more choice and value to customers – and that’s exactly what this deal gets you. It’s still good for 233 miles of range and, interestingly, features faster recharging than the 77kWh battery models with its 145kW maximum charging rate.

With 168bhp, this Explorer isn’t the quickest SUV around, with 0-62mph taking 8.7 seconds. But it’s more than enough for a family car, and its rear-wheel-drive chassis actually provides some engaging handling – it’s even sharper to drive than the Volkswagen ID.4, which shares the Explorer's platform.

Along with the small battery, you also get the entry-level trim. Style has everything you need, with sat-nav, cruise control, 19-inch alloys, dual-zone air-conditioning and LED lights front and rear all coming as standard.

The interior is roomy and has an interestingly designed and plush feeling dashboard, with the 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen a particular highlight. Meanwhile, the 470-litre boot is huge.

