Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer brings bold looks and family-size space for £236 a month

Ford’s Explorer is becoming a common sight on UK roads, and no wonder because it’s great value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 July

By:Shane Wilkinson
4 Jul 2025
Ford Explorer - front cornering
  • Chunky looks; well-equipped
  • 233-mile range
  • Just £235.88 a month

While the revival of the Ford Capri might have caused more than a few eyebrows to raise, its sister car the Ford Explorer is the model that is really helping the Blue Oval switch on to electric.

Why? Well, the  Explorer is starting to become a popular sight on UK roads, with buyers seemingly flocking to the car’s chunky styling and competitive electric driving range.

Great lease deals such as this one are surely helping, too. AA Lease is offering the electric SUV for just £235.88 a month right now, after an initial payment of £3,100.56. 

It’s a two-year deal with mileage capped to 5,000 a year, but nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year costs just under £20 a month extra.

Ford has recently expanded the Explorer range with this 52kWh battery model to offer more choice and value to customers – and that’s exactly what this deal gets you. It’s still good for 233 miles of range and, interestingly, features faster recharging than the 77kWh battery models with its 145kW maximum charging rate.

With 168bhp, this Explorer isn’t the quickest SUV around, with 0-62mph taking 8.7 seconds. But it’s more than enough for a family car, and its rear-wheel-drive chassis actually provides some engaging handling – it’s even sharper to drive than the Volkswagen ID.4, which shares the Explorer's platform.

Ford Explorer - dashboard

Along with the small battery, you also get the entry-level trim. Style has everything you need, with sat-nav, cruise control, 19-inch alloys, dual-zone air-conditioning and LED lights front and rear all coming as standard.

The interior is roomy and has an interestingly designed and plush feeling dashboard, with the 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen a particular highlight. Meanwhile, the 470-litre boot is huge.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Explorer leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Explorer hub page.

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

