Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor offers style, power and low running costs for £253 a month

With a 74-mile electric range, the Formentor plug-in hybrid looks sporty but offers excellent running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 19

By:Ryan Birch
19 Aug 2025
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - front cornering
  • Stand-out looks; Desirable V2 model
  • 201bhp; 74-mile electric range
  • Just £252.91 a month 

Spot a Cupra on the road and it'll most likely be the Cupra Formentor. The performance brand's first official model (rather than being a rebadged SEAT like the Ateca and Leon) has been a tremendous success. And it's little wonder when there are deals like this available. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

You can get the keys to an entry-level Formentor V1 petrol for just £246.82 a month from Leasing Options, but we'd be tempted to fork out an extra £6.09 a month to get this higher spec V2 plug-in hybrid version

The V2 gets an added range of tasty extras, such as larger 19-inch alloys, heated front seats, an electrically-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, and a hands-free electric tailgate. That’s on top of the standard car’s 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sports seats and a wireless phone charger.

To get this deal you'll need to set aside £3,384.91 as an initial payment, followed by 24 payments of £252.91. Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but an 8,000-mile limit can be had for an extra £30.86 a month. 

Under the bonnet you'll find one of the Volkswagen Group's punchy but very frugal 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid petrol engines. With 201bhp and an electric motor, performance is pretty punchy, but the star of the show here is the pure-electric range. At 74 miles, you could reasonably travel around without ever touching the petrol engine in typical everyday driving.

Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - dashboard

Cupra recently gave the Formentor a refreshed look on the outside, with a tweaked front and rear-end to add more presence. Regardless, with its beefy proportions and sloping roofline it's still a very handsome machine. The sporty looks are backed up with a sharp driving experience, too.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor page.

Deals on Cupra Formentor rivals

BMW X2

BMW X2

New BMW X2From £538 ppm**
Peugeot 408

Peugeot 408

New Peugeot 408From £300 ppm**

Check out the Cupra Formentor deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
