Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor offers style, power and low running costs for £253 a month

Stand-out looks; Desirable V2 model

201bhp; 74-mile electric range

Just £252.91 a month

Spot a Cupra on the road and it'll most likely be the Cupra Formentor. The performance brand's first official model (rather than being a rebadged SEAT like the Ateca and Leon) has been a tremendous success. And it's little wonder when there are deals like this available.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You can get the keys to an entry-level Formentor V1 petrol for just £246.82 a month from Leasing Options, but we'd be tempted to fork out an extra £6.09 a month to get this higher spec V2 plug-in hybrid version.

The V2 gets an added range of tasty extras, such as larger 19-inch alloys, heated front seats, an electrically-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, and a hands-free electric tailgate. That’s on top of the standard car’s 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sports seats and a wireless phone charger.

To get this deal you'll need to set aside £3,384.91 as an initial payment, followed by 24 payments of £252.91. Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but an 8,000-mile limit can be had for an extra £30.86 a month.

Under the bonnet you'll find one of the Volkswagen Group's punchy but very frugal 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid petrol engines. With 201bhp and an electric motor, performance is pretty punchy, but the star of the show here is the pure-electric range. At 74 miles, you could reasonably travel around without ever touching the petrol engine in typical everyday driving.

Cupra recently gave the Formentor a refreshed look on the outside, with a tweaked front and rear-end to add more presence. Regardless, with its beefy proportions and sloping roofline it's still a very handsome machine. The sporty looks are backed up with a sharp driving experience, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor page.

Check out the Cupra Formentor deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…