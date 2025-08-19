Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor mixes efficiency with excitement for just £237 a month

It’s a sporty SUV with the potential to seriously slash running costs – the Cupra Formentor PHEV is our Deal of the Day for October 15

By:George Armitage
15 Oct 2025
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - front cornering
  • Plug-in hybrid with 74-mile EV range
  • Desirable V2 trim
  • Only £236.76 a month 

It's fitting that one of Cupra's best-selling models is the car that kicked off the brand's real separation from SEAT. 

With its coupe-like shape, chunky styling and tech-laden interior, the Formentor is an SUV that has real sporting presence. And you can add great value-for-money to that list too with this deal.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Formentor for just £236.76 a month right now. That would be a bargain at the best of times, but here it's for the desirable V2 trim and in efficient plug-in hybrid guise. 

This two-year deal only requires an initial payment of £3,191.11 to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 – for £22.13 extra a month – won't break the bank, either.

The V2 is easily the pick of the Formentor range because it has all the luxuries while remaining excellent value for money. 

It gets 19-inch alloys, heated front sports seats, an electric driver's seat with memory function, plus an electric tailgate. This builds on the V1's standard-fit 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors, and wireless phone charging.

It may have a sporting character with sharp handling, precise steering, and racy styling, but this Formentor could potentially save you a chunk of cash. That's because it's the plug-in hybrid version, which pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, offering a whopping pure-electric range of up to 74 miles. 

Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - dashboard

With a figure like that, some drivers might never have to fire up the petrol engine. But if they do, a chunky 201bhp is at their disposal. Of course, as with all plug-in hybrids, to get anywhere near the claimed mpg figures (188.3mpg in this Formentor), you'll have to charge it up regularly.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor page.

Check out the Cupra Formentor deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

