Car Deal of the Day: £187 per month Omoda 5 does a good Nissan Qashqai impression for a lot less

The Omoda 5 ticks all the boxes, especially when it comes to value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 14.

By:George Armitage
14 Oct 2025
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking
  • Easy and comfortable to drive
  • Range-topping Noble trim
  • Only £186.94 a month 

Value is the main calling card of the Omoda 5. The Chinese SUV competes head on with the Nissan Qashqai, and its value-for-money character is on display right now as it undercuts its best-selling rival by around £15 a month.

This deal from Leasing Options through the Auto Express Buy A Car service gets you the keys for just £186.94 a month, after an initial payment of £2,593.27. 

It's a two-year deal with mileage capped at 5,000 a year, although 8,000 can be had for £21 a month extra. But that lower limit will be fine for the majority of drivers, pottering to the shops and dropping off the kids at school. 

For this kind of cash you'd expect to get the basic model, but that's not the case here. 

Range-topping Noble gets twin 10.25-inch screens, a wireless charging pad, sunroof, an eight-speaker Sony audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tailgate, and heated seats and steering wheel. This is the kind of tech you'd have to pay handsomely for in a Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage

Power comes from a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 183bhp and 275Nm of torque, and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Performance is more than adequate, with 0-62mph taking 7.9 seconds. 

2024 Omoda 5 prototype - interior

The Omoda 5 is perfectly acceptable to drive, and has a very soft ride. Interior fit and finish are good, and it's roomy enough for family duties.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda 5 page.

Check out the Omoda 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

