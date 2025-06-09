Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: A VW Golf R for £15 more monthly than a GTI?

It’s a car that can do it all – the Golf R is our Deal of the Day for October 10.

By:George Armitage
10 Oct 2025
Volkswagen Golf R - full froint
  • Fearsome power; trick four-wheel drive system
  • It’s a Golf, so it’s roomy and practical
  • Only £314.99 a month 

The power gulf between the scintillating Volkswagen Golf R and classic GTI is a considerable 67bhp, yet you'll be forking out less than £15 extra a month to have the hotter model if you act right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, UK Carline is offering the GTI for £300.58 a month, but the R can be yours for just £314.99 – two different cars for two different buyers, but we'd be tempted to go for the spicier Golf R at this price. 

It's a three-year agreement requiring just a £4,049.85 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to 8,000 will knock you for an extra £40.45 a month, though.

Not only does the R get extra firepower over the GTI, but it has extra traction, too, courtesy of four-wheel drive. 

The 328bhp 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine is kept in check with a trick system – it can cleverly distribute power front-to-back and side-to-side to aid traction as the situation demands. It means this family hatchback can race from zero to 62mph in just 4.6 seconds and top out at 155mph.

The latest Golf R has more added to its arsenal, too. There's torque vectoring to ensure fearsome cornering grip, while DCC3 (Dynamic Chassis Control) comes as standard, allowing the driver to set the dampers and suspension to suit their mood.

The current Golf R Mk8.5 has an upgraded interior over the previous Mk8, with an improved infotainment system and a higher quality finish. Because it’s a Golf, it’s also easy to drive, comfortable when cruising, and practical. 

Volkswagen Golf R - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf R leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf R page.

Deals on Volkswagen Golf R rivals

Cupra Leon

Cupra Leon

New in-stock Cupra LeonCash £24,932Avg. savings £7,795
New Cupra Leon

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £28,065Avg. savings £2,713
New Audi A3

Configure now

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New in-stock Honda CivicCash £32,497Avg. savings £1,383
New Honda Civic

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Golf R deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

