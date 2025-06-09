Fearsome power; trick four-wheel drive system

It’s a Golf, so it’s roomy and practical

Only £314.99 a month

The power gulf between the scintillating Volkswagen Golf R and classic GTI is a considerable 67bhp, yet you'll be forking out less than £15 extra a month to have the hotter model if you act right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, UK Carline is offering the GTI for £300.58 a month, but the R can be yours for just £314.99 – two different cars for two different buyers, but we'd be tempted to go for the spicier Golf R at this price.

It's a three-year agreement requiring just a £4,049.85 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to 8,000 will knock you for an extra £40.45 a month, though.

Not only does the R get extra firepower over the GTI, but it has extra traction, too, courtesy of four-wheel drive.

The 328bhp 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine is kept in check with a trick system – it can cleverly distribute power front-to-back and side-to-side to aid traction as the situation demands. It means this family hatchback can race from zero to 62mph in just 4.6 seconds and top out at 155mph.

The latest Golf R has more added to its arsenal, too. There's torque vectoring to ensure fearsome cornering grip, while DCC3 (Dynamic Chassis Control) comes as standard, allowing the driver to set the dampers and suspension to suit their mood.

The current Golf R Mk8.5 has an upgraded interior over the previous Mk8, with an improved infotainment system and a higher quality finish. Because it’s a Golf, it’s also easy to drive, comfortable when cruising, and practical.

