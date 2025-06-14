Easy to drive; well equipped

Efficient full-hybrid model – over 53mpg

Just £202.96 a month

All-rounders don't come much better than the Kia Sportage. It's a firm favourite among Brits, so much so that it finished second in 2025's best-selling cars chart – and with deals like this it's easy to see the appeal.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the Sportage for a measly £202.96 a month right now. We can't remember seeing the Sportage looking so affordable.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is an initial payment of £2,783.52, while annual mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Raising this to 8,000 will cost you £22 a month extra, and the initial payment jumps by around £200.

At this price you'll be getting the entry-level Pure model, but it's far from basic. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital driver's display.

Impressively, this deal isn't for the entry-level petrol, but for the efficient hybrid. It's a full (or 'self-charging') hybrid and mates a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. This potent package generates 235bhp and 265Nm of torque, yet returns a claimed 53.3mpg. Paddles behind the steering wheel allow adjustment of the regenerative braking, boosting efficiency.

The Sportage is a very easy-going car to drive, making the hybrid system a perfect fit. Nicely weighted steering and supple suspension make the Sportage a comfortable and refined family SUV.

Interior fit and finish for the most part is excellent, and there's loads of room in the back seats for lanky teenagers and adults. The Sportage also has one of the largest boots in the class – at 587 litres, it'll swallow up all the family's paraphernalia with ease.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia Sportage leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia Sportage page.

