A new Skoda Kodiaq Edition X has been revealed in celebration of the SUV’s tenth birthday. The new variant will be available with just one engine option, but brings new styling elements to the range that give it a sportier stance. Starting at £39,995, or £40,590 OTR, the Edition X will reach customers in late spring 2026.

The Edition X takes its basis from the mid-spec SE L variant, but actually costs around £2,000 less model-for-model. To this foundation it adds dark 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black detailing on the D-pillars and an illuminated ‘dark chrome’ grille.

Other equipment includes tri-zone climate control, a 15-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Matrix LED headlights, full LED rear lights, privacy glass and perforated leather seats. This being an SE L at heart, a third row of seating is also standard fit, making the SUV a full seven-seater.

Only one engine and transmission option will be available, in this case a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance. Peak power is rated at 148bhp, and it’s connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.

By slipping underneath the £40,000 threshold, it also sidesteps the luxury car tax surcharge, making it cheaper to run than a ‘standard’ SE L. The rest of the range remains unchanged, and there’s no option to pair the Edition X trim with the Kodiaq’s plug-in hybrid powertrain.

