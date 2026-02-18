Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda Kodiaq Edition X adds extra kit but costs £2,000 less and dodges tax

A new special variant celebrates 10 years of the Kodiaq with new Edition X trim

By:Jordan Katsianis
18 Feb 2026
Skoda Kodiaq Edition X - front 3/44

A new Skoda Kodiaq Edition X has been revealed in celebration of the SUV’s tenth birthday. The new variant will be available with just one engine option, but brings new styling elements to the range that give it a sportier stance. Starting at £39,995, or £40,590 OTR, the Edition X will reach customers in late spring 2026. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Edition X takes its basis from the mid-spec SE L variant, but actually costs around £2,000 less model-for-model. To this foundation it adds dark 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black detailing on the D-pillars and an illuminated ‘dark chrome’ grille.

Other equipment includes tri-zone climate control, a 15-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Matrix LED headlights, full LED rear lights, privacy glass and perforated leather seats. This being an SE L at heart, a third row of seating is also standard fit, making the SUV a full seven-seater

Skoda Kodiaq Edition X - dashboard4

Only one engine and transmission option will be available, in this case a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance. Peak power is rated at 148bhp, and it’s connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.

By slipping underneath the £40,000 threshold, it also sidesteps the luxury car tax surcharge, making it cheaper to run than a ‘standard’ SE L. The rest of the range remains unchanged, and there’s no option to pair the Edition X trim with the Kodiaq’s plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best family cars to buy 2026
Best family cars - header image

Best family cars to buy 2026

Family cars come in a variety of shapes, from hatchback to SUV. But which is best for you?
Best cars & vans
13 Feb 2026
Best SUVs to buy 2026
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2026

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
10 Feb 2026
Skoda Kodiaq review
Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Skoda Kodiaq review

The Skoda Kodiaq is a roomy SUV that offers plenty of ‘simply clever’ touches and up to seven seats
In-depth reviews
4 Feb 2026
Best new-car deals 2026: Outstanding offers available right now
Best new car deals Feb 2026

Best new-car deals 2026: Outstanding offers available right now

Fancy a brand-new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2026

Most Popular

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars
Opinion - used EV battery health

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars

Paul Barker explains why sellers need to be clearer about battery degradation in order to give used EV buyers a confidence boost
Opinion
15 Feb 2026
New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers

The Mk5 Toyota Yaris will be offered with internal-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains to suit buyers’ needs, and our exclusive images preview…
News
16 Feb 2026
Electric cars are more expensive to buy and insure, and will depreciate faster
Opinion - EVs

Electric cars are more expensive to buy and insure, and will depreciate faster

Mike Rutherford is not surprised to see the electric car market slowing down in the UK
Opinion
15 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content