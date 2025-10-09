Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 prices keep falling! It’s now a gobsmacking £165 a month

Style normally comes at a high price, but that’s not the case with the Renault 4. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 February.

By:George Armitage
19 Feb 2026
Renault 4 - front cornering
  • Retro looks; great-spec Techno model
  • 247-mile range
  • Only £164.85 a month

Earlier this month, we were amazed that leasing deals for Renault's oh-so retro 4 electric SUV had slumped to just £184 a month. But be prepared to be completely floored by this – prices have plummeted by a further £20. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the adorable reigning Auto Express Small SUV of the Year can be had for simply staggering £164.85 a month. It means that the Renault 4 is currently one of the smallest high-riding EVs on the market, and this deal undercuts its less practical brother, the Renault 5, by a barmy £30 a month.

An initial 12-month payment of just £2,328.19 is needed to get this two-year deal from Leasing Options underway, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. That'll be enough for most, but if you need a larger allowance then 8,000 can be had for £182.88 a month after a £2,544.55 initial payment.

The Renault 4 still looks good value if you knock the 12-month initial payment to nine months, coming in at £1,968.19 with a monthly price of £179.80.

Power comes from a 148bhp motor, which is fed by a 52kWh battery pack. Renault claims a range of 247 miles, and 10 to 80 per cent recharge from a rapid charger will take around half an hour. 

Even the entry-level model is generously equipped, but here you'll be getting the mid-range Techno. 

This gets smart-looking 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an excellent 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google functionality, and the seats and dashboard clad in a 100 per cent-recycled 'jeans' textile with copper stitching. The standard colour is a very upmarket 'Carmin' metallic red with a black contrasting roof. 

The 4 is a hoot to drive, too, plus it has something the Renault 5 doesn't – one-pedal driving. It's also more spacious than its brother, being blessed with a useful 339-litre boot.      

Renault 4 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

