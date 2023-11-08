Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke is a steal at £156 a month

Funky design inside and out

Nissan is due to reveal a brand-new Juke later this year, which will follow the Nissan Micra in becoming a pure-electric car. The good news is that the deals for the current petrol-powered Juke are crazy value for money.

Like this deal from DreamLease through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, which sees you taking the keys for a super-low £156.31 a month.

All you need to pay to get the agreement off the ground is £2,174.72 as a 12-month initial payment, and then it's those monthly instalments of £156.31 before handing the car back after three years.

Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year, but this can be bumped up to 8,000 for less than a tenner extra a month. If you prefer, you can knock down the 12-month initial payment to six months. Do this and the outlay is just £1,388.36 and the monthly payment rises to £181.56.

While it may be advancing in years, the current Juke is still a very eye-catching small SUV. It also drives pretty well, and is boosted by high equipment levels.

Even though this deal is for the entry-level Acenta Premium model, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre petrol engine, and while it isn't the most refined motor around, it's more than quick enough – 0-62mph takes 10.7 seconds – and is pretty frugal. Nissan claims 48.7mpg on the combined cycle.

