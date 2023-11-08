Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke is a steal at £156 a month

While a new model is expected this year, the current car still offers a lot for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 February.

By:George Armitage
18 Feb 2026
Nissan Juke - left cornering
  • Funky design inside and out
  • Frugal and well equipped
  • Only £156.31 a month

Nissan is due to reveal a brand-new Juke later this year, which will follow the Nissan Micra in becoming a pure-electric car. The good news is that the deals for the current petrol-powered Juke are crazy value for money. 

Like this deal from DreamLease through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, which sees you taking the keys for a super-low £156.31 a month. 

All you need to pay to get the agreement off the ground is £2,174.72 as a 12-month initial payment, and then it's those monthly instalments of £156.31 before handing the car back after three years. 

Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year, but this can be bumped up to 8,000 for less than a tenner extra a month. If you prefer, you can knock down the 12-month initial payment to six months. Do this and the outlay is just £1,388.36 and the monthly payment rises to £181.56.

While it may be advancing in years, the current Juke is still a very eye-catching small SUV. It also drives pretty well, and is boosted by high equipment levels. 

Even though this deal is for the entry-level Acenta Premium model, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre petrol engine, and while it isn't the most refined motor around, it's more than quick enough – 0-62mph takes 10.7 seconds – and is pretty frugal. Nissan claims 48.7mpg on the combined cycle.   

Nissan Juke - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Juke leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Juke page.

Check out the Nissan Juke deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

