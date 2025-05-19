Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Advertisement
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Passat has all the toys for a bonkers £250 a month

The Passat has everything – space, style and the potential for some very low running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 February.

By:George Armitage
17 Feb 2026
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action
  • Range-topping Black Edition model
  • 62-mile electric range; potentially very low running costs
  • Only £249.42 a month

Ultra-fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid estate cars really aren't much more affordable than today's deal, which sees you getting the keys to a range-topping Volkswagen Passat for a bargain £250 a month.

This three-year deal from DreamLease, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, only requires an initial 12-month payment of £3,292.03 to get it underway. 

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be had for £275.63 a month with an initial payment of £3,607.55. If you'd rather have a lower upfront initial payment but don't mind spending slightly more a month, then a nine-month payment is yours for £2,706.68 with monthly payments of £267.41.

What's unusual about this deal is that it's for the most expensive version of the Passat available in the UK – the £50,650 1.5 TSI eHybrid Black Edition. This means a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to an electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery pack, giving a pure-electric range of up to 62 miles. A DC charging rate of 50kW means top-up times of just 25 minutes. 

Black Edition brings all the luxuries, too. As standard it gets an R-Line bodykit, 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, heated and massaging front sports seats, heated rear seats, 30-colour ambient lighting, a 360-degree parking camera, a head-up display, a tilting-and-sliding panoramic sunroof, and much more besides.

As it's a Passat, interior space is vast. Even though this is the plug-in hybrid (which loses some overall capacity), there's still 510 litres of boot space available. Lanky passengers can stretch out in comfort in the back seats, too, and the whole cabin is nicely put together with quality materials.        

Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Passat leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Passat page.

Check out the Volkswagen Passat deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

