Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Passat has all the toys for a bonkers £250 a month

Range-topping Black Edition model

62-mile electric range; potentially very low running costs

Only £249.42 a month

Ultra-fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid estate cars really aren't much more affordable than today's deal, which sees you getting the keys to a range-topping Volkswagen Passat for a bargain £250 a month.

This three-year deal from DreamLease, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, only requires an initial 12-month payment of £3,292.03 to get it underway.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be had for £275.63 a month with an initial payment of £3,607.55. If you'd rather have a lower upfront initial payment but don't mind spending slightly more a month, then a nine-month payment is yours for £2,706.68 with monthly payments of £267.41.

What's unusual about this deal is that it's for the most expensive version of the Passat available in the UK – the £50,650 1.5 TSI eHybrid Black Edition. This means a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to an electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery pack, giving a pure-electric range of up to 62 miles. A DC charging rate of 50kW means top-up times of just 25 minutes.

Black Edition brings all the luxuries, too. As standard it gets an R-Line bodykit, 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, heated and massaging front sports seats, heated rear seats, 30-colour ambient lighting, a 360-degree parking camera, a head-up display, a tilting-and-sliding panoramic sunroof, and much more besides.

As it's a Passat, interior space is vast. Even though this is the plug-in hybrid (which loses some overall capacity), there's still 510 litres of boot space available. Lanky passengers can stretch out in comfort in the back seats, too, and the whole cabin is nicely put together with quality materials.

