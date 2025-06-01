Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Deal of the Day: Omoda 5 Knight available for ‘joust’ £174 a month

The Omoda 5 is a well-equipped family SUV that can be had for just £174 per month over two years. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 February

By:Tom Jervis
15 Feb 2026
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking
  • Luxurious interior for the price
  • Sleek design
  • Only £174 per month

Sales of Chinese cars have exploded in recent months and years, and today’s Deal of the Day makes it easy to see why. The Omoda 5 SUV, a rival to the Nissan Qashqai, is available for just £174 per month on Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Offered by Leasing Options, this two-year lease will set you back just £173.96 per month following an initial payment of £2,437.51. The up-front cost can be effectively halved to just £1,051.69 by increasing the monthly cost to £233.90, while pushing the annual mileage up from 5,000 to 8,000 will only set you back an extra £36 per month, totalling a monthly bill of £268.84.

That’s not a huge amount of money for what is a lot of car. As mentioned, the Omoda 5 is a compact family SUV like the Qashqai or Hyundai Kona. The one here is specified in medieval-sounding Knight trim; this packs a lot (maybe even ‘lance-a-lot’! No, we’re not sorry) of kit as standard, including twin 12.3-inch screens, synthetic leather upholstery with heated front seats, wireless phone charging and a suite of safety systems including a rear-view camera.

Under the bonnet is a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic gearbox. With 147bhp on tap, the Omoda 5 will do 0-62mph in near-as-makes-no-difference 10 seconds and while its 31mpg WLTP figure is far from impressive, the cash you save on this deal will go a long way to balancing out the additional fuel costs.

2024 Omoda 5 prototype - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda 5 page.

Check out the Omoda 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

