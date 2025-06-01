Deal of the Day: Omoda 5 Knight available for ‘joust’ £174 a month

Luxurious interior for the price

Sleek design

Only £174 per month

Sales of Chinese cars have exploded in recent months and years, and today’s Deal of the Day makes it easy to see why. The Omoda 5 SUV, a rival to the Nissan Qashqai, is available for just £174 per month on Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Offered by Leasing Options, this two-year lease will set you back just £173.96 per month following an initial payment of £2,437.51. The up-front cost can be effectively halved to just £1,051.69 by increasing the monthly cost to £233.90, while pushing the annual mileage up from 5,000 to 8,000 will only set you back an extra £36 per month, totalling a monthly bill of £268.84.

That’s not a huge amount of money for what is a lot of car. As mentioned, the Omoda 5 is a compact family SUV like the Qashqai or Hyundai Kona. The one here is specified in medieval-sounding Knight trim; this packs a lot (maybe even ‘lance-a-lot’! No, we’re not sorry) of kit as standard, including twin 12.3-inch screens, synthetic leather upholstery with heated front seats, wireless phone charging and a suite of safety systems including a rear-view camera.

Under the bonnet is a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic gearbox. With 147bhp on tap, the Omoda 5 will do 0-62mph in near-as-makes-no-difference 10 seconds and while its 31mpg WLTP figure is far from impressive, the cash you save on this deal will go a long way to balancing out the additional fuel costs.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda 5 page.

