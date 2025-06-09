Car Deal of the Day: hot Volkswagen Golf R for a cool £327 per month
Volkswagen’s flagship hot hatch is hard to resist on this great-value £327-a-month lease deal
- Big power and all-wheel drive
- Roomy, practical and not too highly strung
- Only £327 a month
Performance cars tend to come with a bunch of compromises that make you wonder if the thrilling driving experience is really worth the hassle. Volkswagen’s Golf R always manages to strip away more of the downsides than most, and today’s Car Deal of the Day chips away a few more.
UK Carline is offering the Golf R on a £327 per month lease deal via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. That’s for a two-year term with an initial outlay of £4,195. If you’d rather not pay such a large lump sum up front, you can hand over £519 and then make 24 months’ worth of £485 payments – or tailor the deal to whatever suits you best. The annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles, but you can go to 8,000 miles for an extra £26.67 per month.
We see good deals for the Golf R offered periodically, and covered the all-wheel-drive hot hatch as our Deal of the Day in October, when it was £315 per month. This is the best price we’ve spotted since then, however, particularly as the cost to increase the yearly mileage limit to 8,000 miles has reduced significantly from over £40 per month.
And, of course, the Golf R remains a fantastic machine. It’s true that front-wheel-drive Clubsport and new Edition 50 variants of the Golf GTI serve up a purer and more involving drive, but the R is supremely capable and usable day-to-day.
You get the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with power rated at 328bhp for a 0-62mph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. There's torque vectoring to ensure fearsome cornering grip, while DCC3 (Dynamic Chassis Control) comes as standard, allowing the driver to set the dampers and suspension to suit their mood.
The current Mk8.5 Golf R also has an improved infotainment system and a higher quality finish. Plus, because it’s a Golf, it’s easy to drive, comfortable when cruising, and practical – with space for adults in the rear and a big 341-litre boot. Suddenly the reasons not to fulfil your performance car dreams are looking a lot thinner on the ground…
